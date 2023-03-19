Local student does Smokey Bear proud

“Only you can prevent forest fires.”
If this sounds familiar, then you are one of many with whom this phrase resonates. Regardless of having undergone some minor changes over the years since it was first unveiled back in 1944, the resonant message has stayed the same, reiterating the importance of fire safety.
Smokey Bear Awards then and now
Fire prevention and associated activities were originally rewarded in the mid-1950s with the first version of the Smokey Bear awards with recipients receiving scrolls. According to the official website for Smokey Bear and his mission to educate people on prevention of wildfires.
The award’s design was commissioned by Clint Davis of The Advertising Council who gave the assignment to Rudolph Wendelin. He was tasked with the creation of “the statuette version of the award.” The “simple design” of the award was patterned after the Oscar, the film industry’s highest award in the United States.
The first of these awards were bestowed upon recipients by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958.
There are three levels of Smokey Bear Awards — Gold, Silver and Bronze.
Local recipient
Public Affairs Officer Larisa Bogardus with Vale District Bureau of Land Management made the announcement that Vale High School student is the recipient of the prestigious award in an email received on Jan. 18. She also made mention that Grace Flynn was at Vale Fire & Ambulance Department on Jan. 27 with special guests Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog.
As explained in the announcement email, Flynn “developed a kids fire safety activity book that has both wildland and structural fire safety elements in it” for her senior project.
“Ultimately, we'll have 10,000 copies printed using BLM Fire Community Assistance funds. The books will be used by the BLM in fire prevention education events and distributed to all the fire departments in the SRV Fire Association (both Oregon and Idaho),” said Bogardus.
A bit of background
Vale Bureau of Land Management Fire Mitigation Specialist Al Crouch shed some more light on this project in a phone interview on Feb. 23.
He said that the Bureau has a wildfire community assistance program that reaches out to local rural fire departments and other entities, including state and local governments, “to help reduce wildfire risk.”
Crouch said that this program is for performing collaborative work between agencies in order to reduce the risk of wildfires. This includes educational campaigns for the local schools as well as the community.
Crouch described how this program has internal funding that comes from community assistance for the purpose of funding small projects related to wildfire risk.
“We take every opportunity to educate the public on risk reduction,” he said.
Crouch said that he was wanting to embark on a project that required an artist’s touch, namely someone with the ability to draw.
“I had just been waiting for a local artist to come forward,” he said.
Enter Grace Flynn, who had a senior project that needed completion and the artistic ability Crouch was seeking. She reached out to the Vale BLM and became the “student with artistic ability” to take on the task.
He said when he met Flynn he was impressed by how “energetic” she was and how she was ready to make the art work for the books.
Senior projects aplenty
Crouch said that the senior project he worked on with Flynn differed from senior projects that he had worked on in the past with other students as it had an artistic component to it, making her project “a little different.”
He said that at least once a year he gets a student interested in working with the BLM, but said the approach taken was akin to a marketing campaign. Crouch said he would describe what Flynn needed to draw and she would do the rest, saying that this was similar to advertising where “the ideas were all laid out on the table.”
“We decided to move forward with this project because of the artistic skills,” he said.
Crouch went on to say that there is a component of career development that comes with this type of endeavor.
Books on the way
Crouch said that the books have not been printed yet as there are several stages in the approval process when it comes to projects with the federal government before they can put their “stamp on it” and move forward.
He said these books will be free for all fire departments, but the BLM will “retain a bunch of copies for [the Vale BLM]” as “a product we can distribute to the kids.”
Crouch said that with a book like this one, it’s something that children can bring home and share with their families and perhaps they all can learn something valuable about wildfire risk.
“I take every opportunity I can to support youth,” he said.
Crouch also said that the Vale BLM visits “almost all of the schools in Malheur County” about this topic and stay “actively engaged” in the classrooms through about mid-May.
He said that he thinks Flynn “had a good time” in getting this project off the ground.
“It’s more than just the end product,” said Crouch, “hopefully it helps her with a future career.”
Projects like this, he stated, give students a sense of “what it’s like to give back to your community” and how it can be “a public service function.”
