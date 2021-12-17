Local retiree creates a new painting weekly during pandemic

COVID-19 gave many people a chance to do some self-reflection last year, as well as time to devote to their hobbies. For Ontario resident Bob Komoto, that meant spending one-on-one time with his love of painting.
The retired produce packing company manager had previously taken adult learning classes at Treasure Valley Community College to cultivate this hobby. When classes were canceled last spring at the onset of the pandemic, Komoto decided to teach himself.
Art runs in the family
Komoto recalled that his mother was an artist, which served as a source of inspiration for him to pursue art. One of her paintings, a portrait of his father, hangs in his living room.
“She actually had a watercolor that got accepted” by a juried art show in Oregon, he said, noting it would appear in the Oregon Art Museum in Portland. His sister now has custody of that work, he said.
“I remember when I was little, she would always draw us sitting … The way she could draw our eyes made us all look pretty realistic.”
He also has a finger painting in his collection, as painted by his granddaughter.
False starts
In an interview with the Argus on June 21, Komoto recalled several of his early artistic endeavors.
“I took art in high school, and kind of enjoyed it,” Komoto recalled, noting he attended WHATSCHOOL with the class of WHATYEAR. “My career following was chemistry, so after I left high school I got a chemistry degree at Oregon State and a Ph.D at Stanford and worked at Chevron for seven years in Chevron Research in Richmond, California.”
It was in Richmond that Komoto met the woman who would become his future wife, Janet.
“Professional life, really, I was busy and didn’t really think about [art] much. Occasionally, I’d try and do a watercolor and it would be terrible, and I did some charcoal drawing and wasn’t too bad at that. But really, other than a few things when we went to the beach, we’d … splash some paint on paper, but that was about it.”
Coming back to the canvas
It wasn’t until his retirement that Komoto took up his brush again. He took advantage of TVCC’s adult education program to take art classes.
“I didn’t actually start the classes until 2017, that winter quarter,” Komoto said. “In fact, I know it was that quarter because it was the one with ‘snowmageddon.’”
He also recalled difficulty getting around campus to attend class that quarter, because of the historic amounts of snow.
“When I signed up for the class, I asked Sandy Micheli, who’s the instructor, and I asked her on the phone … ‘Where is the class?’ and she says, ‘Well, it’s in the old art building that used to be that motel’ … I said, ‘So, which door do you come in?’ and she goes, “Well, the back door is open, but with them shoving snow up after plowing everything, all the parking lot is kinda full of snow.’
As a result, Komoto and other students had to park their cars in a bigger lot away from the building. But once parking was taken care of, he recalled getting the chance to choose his medium.
“I told her I wanted to do acrylic, and she’s all, ‘That’s fine.’ She did acrylic, but she also does watercolor and oil, too. She’s kinda one of those artists [who] does all sorts of things, she makes hiking sticks, carving and painting them, she does those little sewing spools … carving them into little Santa Clauses and things like that. She does all sorts of stuff.”
Not worrying about grades also helped Komoto get into his stride.
“I keep telling people, ‘Apparently I can’t pass, because I keep having to take the class again and again.’”
Komoto said he took the class for almost three and a half years, with some interruptions, before COVID-19 sent students home for an extended spring break.
Learning from home
Komoto talked about the 10,000-hour rule, popularized by Malcolm Gladwell in his book ‘Outliers,’ which states that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become an expert in a subject. Komoto added up his hours of study at TVCC and found it only added up to about 400.
“So actually I’ve got a long ways to go!”
During lockdown, Komoto found that to perfect his craft, he couldn’t just finish a painting and then leave it at that.
He said Micheli taught him to apply a clear coat to finished works to seal them. But even when he’s finished with paintings, Komoto said he often revisits some of them to do retouches.
“What would happen is I’d look at them on the wall and I’d go, ‘Hmmm, I think I need to do a little bit [of touching up].’ So I’d go back on one that was four weeks ago, or even two months ago and I’d be touching up a little bit.”
One such retouched work was a painting of waves crashing onto a Northern California beach. Komoto said the aim was to more accurately depict how sunlight would hit such a wave.
He even retouched one painting he did of aspens, based on a picture he took several years ago.
“They were actually green, it was in the late summer, but they were still green. But later on, after a couple of years, I thought, ”Y’know that would look interesting as a fall picture!’ So I made the leaves yellow instead.”
He noted that one of his biggest challenges is flowers.
“I don’t feel comfortable doing them.”
He wears a special white coat while painting, at the behest of Janet, to keep from staining his clothes.
66 paintings and counting
Since the onset of COVID-19, Komoto said he has challenged himself to creating a new painting weekly, as a means of staying active at home.
“If I hadn’t been painting for a year and a half, it’d be like starting over again. It’s amazing … just remembering which brush to use at a certain time, or a good color combination. The more you do it, you can at least remember it and it comes a little quicker. I figured that would help me retain it.”
As of June 21, Komoto was working on his 66th painting, based on a photo of a Japanese garden.
“I liked the … Japanese maple in the front, so that’s going to be the thing that’s of central interest. But you gotta put in a few other things to suggest that it really is Japan still.”
Komoto said layering each object in the painting in the right order is key to accurate depiction.
“One lesson that Sandy said is, ‘You’ve gotta work from the background to the front.’ So that’s what you basically do.”
Komoto’s works mainly feature landscapes, inspired through local and Japanese culture.
“The paintings I’ve worked on … get kind of stacked up, because it’s not as if there’s a great demand for them. I’m just doing them.”
One of Komoto’s paintings feature the Chinese symbol for “Dear,” his wife’s family name, and another has the symbol for his family name, Komoto.
“It’s a little kitschy,” he admits.
Among his favorite works, Komoto has painted koi fish.
“It’s kind of dark and a little bit mysterious, even though you know what it is,” he said of one of his four koi pond paintings. “The challenge was really, not only getting the fish, but getting the feeling that they were in water. I had to get reflections and that sort of thing.”
He notes that while he aims to paint one new painting weekly, some paintings, like his koi ponds, often take longer.
“Every now and then, when I do those [koi], I fall behind because it takes longer to do.”
Coming back to Ontario
Originally born in Ontario, Komoto said it was Janet that brought him back.
“I’m what they would call third generation, Sansei,” he said. “My wife grew up in San Francisco, and when she first came here, she went, ‘Gosh, it’s awfully hot.’ Then [in winter], ‘Gee, it gets kind of cold.’ And then two things happened: The Oakland Fire in Oakland, that wiped out southern Berkeley and the Oakland Hills. A lot of people lost their houses, we had one friend that she knew that lost their house … That and the San Francisco earthquake in ’95. Those two things happening, and Janet says, ‘Y’know what, we’re pretty safe from that sort of stuff here!’”
Bob admits Janet is more active in the community than he is, serving on two city committees, and is president of the community concert association.
“She’s been a board member for the local JACL chapter, the Japanese-American Citizens League, and she’s actually Chinese, but also third generation.”
He mentioned Janet has also been a district governor for the league.
Lessons learned
Since being on lockdown, Komoto said he misses getting together with friends.
“Just recently, last weekend, I went fly fishing with a friend of mine, Mike Mahoney. I know he’s had his shots, because when they said [the health department] had excess shots, [I said] ‘You better get down here, otherwise they’re gonna go to waste.’ I called him up and we called probably a hundred friends and they all clamored down there and got their shots.”
Before COVID, Komoto would attend Kiwanis Club meetings at Treasure Valley, but had to move the meetings to local parks, and his deck, before spending the winter meeting on Zoom.
While most members met in person when those meetings resumed, he said three members still participate over Zoom.
As far as exploring new hobbies, Komoto’s advice is to just go for it.
“Hey, jump in! You’ll find that if you have a knack for it, it’ll come easier and easier. But if you enjoy it, even though you may not have a knack, it’s still worthwhile doing.”
Another thing he notes is that art engages brain activity that assembling jigsaw puzzles may not.
“Science is kind of left brain, art is kind of right brain. I figure I’m using a part of my brain, maybe, that I wasn’t using as much early in my life!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.