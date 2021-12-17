Local business owners put ideas on the table to deal with labor and transportation shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic has had different impacts on businesses depending on their situations and how they were impacted by responses to the virus by the public.
For Snake River Produce, it was an up-and-down experience, in which there were positive and negative impacts over the last year or two as the onion sales went up and down.
“Initially when it happened, we had a decline in business,” said Kay Riley, as everything was being shut down.
For awhile, he said, there was good business as sales were strong, but then everything died.
However, some business picked up as onions were added to food boxes for people in need and then there were shipments of onions to international markets. That included exports to Mexico, Riley said.
Another saving grace was that drive-ins and other take-out food and beverage establishments were still open and serving the public, filling in the gap left by sit-down establishments having to be closed.
However, getting the product to markets continues to be a challenge because of the ongoing shortage of over-the-road truck drivers.
“Also, trucks are very expensive,” said Grant Kitamura, of Baker Murakami Produce.
Riley said, the problem is that many of the current drivers are “aging out,” and are not being replaced by people choosing to get into the industry. With the minimum commercial driving age at 21, graduates from high school move move into other careers and opportunities before they reach that age, he said.
Riley said he would like to see the age for truck-drivers lowered to 18, so high school graduates can obtain employment and get experience before moving on to other job opportunities.
The transportation issue was the impetus for the Treasure Valley Reload Center which is planned to be constructed north of Nyssa, as onion packers and shippers have had trouble getting enough trucks to haul their onions to markets. The goal is also to lower their shipping costs.
The project is expected to go out for bid later this summer. Onion growers and shippers have been the main backers of the project from the beginning, and they comprise the majority of members of the Malheur County Development Corporation, appointed by the Malheur County Court to oversee the project.
The purpose of the reload center is to be a collection point for deliveries of agricultural and other products from around the valley for shipment to distant markets, including the Midwest and the East Coast. Onion packers are expected to be the main users of the reload center. Under an agreement reached with the Americold, the expected operator of the rail facility, the packers will guarantee a sufficient volume of onions to make sure the operation of the reload center viable. For its part, the company will provide preferential rates for the local shippers.
“We are experiencing an extreme transportation shortage and the completion of this project is needed for the future of our industry,” Riley said in a statement released for the Development Corporation.
As with other businesses, Snake River produce has had problems of getting enough employees.
“Labor is a huge issue for us,” Riley said.
He noted that the company has a fairly reliable crew of about 50, but said that it is still a struggle for labor as well as transportation.
Over at Baker Murakami Produce, Kitamura said the labor shortage was already a problem before the pandemic. One of the ways it has been addressed has been more mechanization, he said, which for that company is machines that handle functions, such as grading and sizing. However, while that equipment has taken over work formerly done by people, it has produced the need for different kind of employee: that of maintaining the technology and keeping it operating smoothly, said Kitamura.
While technology may have alleviated labor issues in the packing operation, he said finding people to work during the harvest season, when the onions are brought in for storage, is still a struggle.
Another ongoing issue is the amount of onions grown.
“We struggle with over-production,” Riley said.
And now, while the summer has just barely started, the onion producers are facing another challenge: heat. Onions like heat Kitamura said, but a long string of days with excessive heat could slow their growth.
