Jennifer Riebe: Sowing the seeds of future growth

Long-time Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission Vice-Chairperson Jennifer Riebe never expected to be appointed to the county’s Board of Commissioners, as previously reported in the Independent-Enterprise. But following the passing of District Two Commissioner Marc Shigeta, she told the Argus that the appointment has given her a unique opportunity to help steer the future of local agriculture.
In an interview on June 13, Riebe explained her purpose in accepting the appointment. This was made official by Gov. Brad Little on April 18.
“It’s been quite fascinating, actually,” said Riebe. “A lot of things are so new to me, that I just feel like a sponge. I’m just learning everything I can, I’ve been to a couple of training meetings and [it’s] just really interesting all the changes in the Legislature and how that’s going to filter down to the county. All that’s very interesting. I’m really enjoying it.”
Most interesting, she said, is how intertwined the individual county departments are.
“From the landfill and the weed & gopher district, and the clerk’s office and the assessor and how the property taxes [work], all of that stuff is a big machine that all works together… You have to understand what everybody’s doing and how they can work more efficiently and effectively, and how all the different departments work together.”
Riebe said that she has an open-minded approach to governing, seeking first to learn from the heads of each county department what they believe to be their needs before setting any goals of her own. She aims to offer feedback to departments to help improve decision making and financial discipline.
Examples include buying new equipment vs. fixing existing equipment.
“Running a business or running a household, those are all the kinds of decisions that you make, only probably on a grander scale.”
Riebe previously served on the Payette County Planning & Zoning Commission for 15 years, including time as its vice chairwoman. She was on the commission during the time the new countywide comprehensive plan was put together and was active in getting community input through booths at community events and public hearings, and was part of the steering committee for the 2006 plan.
“I just knew how important the commissioners were. You don’t make decisions on planning and zoning, it goes to the commissioner level for many or most of those decisions. I just want to make sure some of those ideas that we had and projects we were working on continued and realized how important it is. There are only three commissioners, so depending on who got in there I was concerned that the county could change direction. Things can change pretty dramatically”
Her aim in working among county leadership has been to help translate understanding of local residential, commercial and agricultural needs into a layout which encourages these to remain compatible with each other.
“It’s so critical to come up with a good [comprehensive] plan.”
She told the Argus she believes residential growth should remain close to local city centers as much as possible, to avoid complicating the layout of needed infrastructure for such.
“My feeling is that growth should happen from the cities out, and not out in the agricultural areas. Because that’s what we’re trying to protect, in terms of agricultural production.”
Riebe said she welcomes the many opportunities recent growth has introduced in Payette County. Through her new role and her previous ones, she says her aim has always been to ensure balance between residential growth and sustained farming operations for years to come.
She described the challenge as finding the areas where agricultural production should happen, then help keep those clear of potential hindrance. Traffic issues, noise from production activity, perceived pollution issues and neighbor complaints are all side effects she aims to avoid.
One issue Riebe hopes to make headway on is tackling the Fentanyl crisis.
“It’s a huge problem!”
So is staffing, she explained, as multiple departments struggle to find willing workers amid the ongoing national labor shortage.
Riebe said she has lived in Payette County for over 30 years and has raised her family here. However, she married into a family with local ties dating back a century.
“I married a man who’s family has been here since the early 1900s.”
Riebe, although not a farmer by definition, owns 80 acres and grows hay and raises limited numbers of cattle. Despite her hope for her kids, James and Paul, to one day return to be involved in the family’s farm, she acknowledged their career ambitions have taken them elsewhere for now. Paul works as a mechanical engineer with Idaho Forest Group, James is studying Operations management at the University of Idaho at Moscow.
At the forefront of Riebe’s journey as commissioner is preserving space for local agriculture. It’s an industry she fell in love with as a child.
“I always liked being outside; I spent most of my youth outdoors and my father had originally went to school as an agricultural economist and he had spent time working on a farm. I think I was influenced by that,” said Riebe, noting her father worked on a dairy farm. “I was always interested in agriculture, and my educational background is in horticulture and crop production. I got a Master’s Degree in Entomology. I like agriculture, I like raising things myself. That was the career I ended up pursuing.”
In addition to owning local farmland, she lends her expertise to her farming neighbors.
“I am an agricultural crop consultant for other people; You’re always looking for new ideas that you can try, that might improve their profitability, that sort of thing.”
She said she aims to attend as many growers’ meetings as possible to stay ahead of what’s popular among farming techniques.
In her spare time, Riebe also plays the violin; Her favorite pieces to play include works by Vivaldi and Bach.
Riebe’s message to readers is to remain patient in their transactions with county officials.
“It’s not an easy job,” she admits. “I would certainly like to hear from people, what their concerns are or what they would like to see for the county. I think it’s easy to grumble about the changes that you see taking place, especially with the rapid growth. We have to think about what types of things we actually can do as commissioners … I’m always open to suggestions.”
