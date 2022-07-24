Jaqueline Peña: A civic contest win is a gift that keeps on giving

Jacqueline Peña, of Ontario, completed her secondary education at Four Rivers Prep Academy on a high note: winning a statewide civics contest about the things she would do if she were an elected official in her town. And people are paying attention to her message about issues she highlighted in her community, such as homelessness and drug abuse.
Overall, Peña earned $1,000 in cash ($500 each in state and local contests), as well as a trip to Newport with her family for an awards ceremony in August. However, the opportunities that have arisen from her contest wins may be priceless, and are already reverberating back to her community.
The Roundhouse Foundation out of Sisters, which subscribes to newspapers around the state including the Argus Observer, found out about Peña winning the statewide ‘If I Were Mayor’ contest held by the Oregon Mayors Association. Peña rose to the top of her age division out of 45 finalists from 27 cities overall. Finalists had been sent on to the state competition for winning their respective local contests.
Erin Borla, executive director of the family foundation, says the nonprofit provides grants to rural and indigenous communities across Oregon. She says they better their work through subscribing to newspapers throughout the state.
When they read about Peña’s story and what she would do if she were mayor, it moved them to make a donation to the Ontario community.
“The projects and passions she mentioned in her work align with our work as a funder,” Borla wrote. “In her honor, we would like to make a contribution to Community In Action in Ontario to help better serve the houseless folks in your community. "
Borla also sought to connect with Peña to share the news with her about “how her work and passion is shedding light on this issue and helping to make a real-world impact in her community.”
The two chatted a few weeks back.
"When young people share about how they would make an impact on their community it's inspiring," Borla said. "The lens that students view their world is critically important and we hope Jacqueline continues to be an advocate for what's important in her community and inspires other people her age to do the same."
Community in Action Executive Director Barb Higinbotham confirmed the donation from Roundhouse was $2,500 with them specifically asking it go toward homeless services, which is one of the many services that the agency offers.
Higinbotham was excited after hearing Peña’s story and said that she would love to connect with her and have a conversation about how she would like to see that money put to use for that mission within the organization.
Higinbotham said she and case managers would very much be interested in fresh perspective and ideas from the younger generation.
“We need young people to get involved in nonprofit organizations, as well,” she said. “So if she was interested in working with our homeless youth population or being a mentor … I would love to get to know her and get to know her aspirations, talk to her about her goals. It might broaden her horizon.”
Higinbotham said it was such an honor to receive an award like that, have something positive happen for your community as a result get a say in how it is invested. And for Peña, she is hopeful it might lead into her further helping the organization, such as in possibly working on projects that involve local homeless youth.
“I think that would be awesome and she might have some fun ideas,” she said. “Sometimes when you case manage for so long, you forget you can be creative. Jacqueline might have creative or specific thoughts.”
Peña said finding out that money was coming back to her community to help address an issue that she wants to focus on was a great feeling.
“It’s surprising and I can’t stop smiling. Everything is happening so fast. I’m so used to hiding in my room.”
Now people call her or see her in the community to congratulate her on winning the civic contest.
If there is one thing she wants the community to really know about her, it would be that she is a go-getter.
“Even though I am shy, If I need to get something done, it will get done, no matter what it is.”
Meet Peña
Peña is an Ontario native, having attended primary school at Alameda Elementary before going on to her secondary education at a dual-immersion charter school, Four Rivers Community School.
Students who attend high school classes through the Prep Academy take a Community 101 course. This is a youth philanthropy program in which students get directly involved with charitable giving to local organizations.
When she first began that class, Peña said she was “really shy.” However, her work in that class helped her blossom. During the times she got to volunteer, she was able to meet people, make a lot of phone calls to get donations, and visit children and senior living homes and sing for them. All of these things helped her get more comfortable in having conversations with others.
Her goals for higher education include heading to college for business courses, saying she’d like to attend College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho this fall. She said it would be hard to relocate, though, as her favorite thing about high school was getting a chance to open up and to know her peers, who she knows so well by now.
One thing she would like to do is turn her hobby of crocheting into a business, selling the blankets she makes. She started making them about two years ago.
At home, she helps babysits her nephew while her older sister is at work; on getting to hang out with him she said: “His smile makes me want to smile.”
In her spare time, Peña enjoys listening to music and reading books. She likes a variety of music, but said she is fond of classic rock.
“I love old music, like ‘Pretty Woman.’”
She enjoys fantasy fiction novels and most recently read “The Queen’s Assassin.”
Peña also likes to hang out with friends and watch movies.
When asked who she draws inspiration from, she said it is her grandpa. He has diabetes and associated struggles with it. Despite this, Peña said he tries to shrug it off so he can go to work.
She enjoys helping people and animals, noting that she has two dogs, a little dog named Coconut and a big dog named Roxy.
One of the thing she most enjoys about Ontario is the feeling of community here.
“Even though I see homeless people, we always are helping each other out,” Peña said. “It warms my heart to see old people smile and when little kids are laughing.”
A winning video
To compete in the civics contest, high-schoolers had to record a video of themselves. This was something that made her and many of her peers nervous. However, Peña said her Spanish Language Arts teacher, Samuel Lopez, kept encouraging her.
Lopez offered the contest up to his entire class, and when Peña showed interest in it, he dedicated his time to making sure it she would enter. Having taught her since she was in seventh grade, Lopez describes Peña as a hardworking, dedicated student who was really quiet and shy.
"It was surprising for me to see that Jacqui was interested in it, because she is really shy," he said. "I figured it would get her out of her shell to do something different she has never done in the past."
Lopez said he was happy that Peña entered, and received two awards and that the momentum has kept growing.
"It's great for her," he said.
Students at Four Rivers Community School are very keyed into social justice, Lopez said, noting it was more so than at other schools he had taught at in the past. As such, he said, the students care more about that than others their age.
"The school has always made it a point to talk about social justice and I know that because of that, since her elementary years, she was exposed to those kinds of things," Lopez said.
In her video entry, Peña focused on four topics: homelessness, sidewalks, recycling and drug abuse.
She has seen persons experiencing homeless in passing and also known about some people through school.
“It upsets me that I can’t help them out,” Peña said.
Peña said it is heartbreaking to see people experiencing needing food, shelter, clothing and other basic essentials, especially in extreme weather conditions prevalent in southeastern Oregon. Noting there already are places to go to for necessities and many groups that are assisting those people, Peña said if she were mayor, she would encourage people to donate time and money those groups that are helping.
For youth walking around the city, she wants to see it be safer where they go out and walk. As such, sidewalks would be another focal point for her.
When it comes to recycling, she would like to encourage more volunteering to pick up trash around the town. While she sees people doing their part, she said she would like to help set something up so that more people can volunteer whenever possible instead of on specific dates.
On drug abuse, Peña says there needs to be an increase in outreach to schools. She said youth need to be reminded “that they are not alone” and that there are people to reach out to when they are in need.
“It is hard for them to do things alone sometimes — especially when they’re barely going into the world and don’t know what to do, they have no experience with anything.”
When asked if something came up in the future that afforded her the opportunity to be in the spotlight or be involved with addressing community issues again, she indicated she would.
“If something comes up, definitely,” Peña said. “It really opened up doors for me.”
