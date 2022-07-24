Quantcast
Jaqueline Peña: A civic contest win is a gift that keeps on giving

Jacqueline Peña, of Ontario, graduated from Four Rivers Prep Academy this year. At the same time, she won a statewide civics contest on what she would do if she were a mayor in her town.

Jacqueline Peña, of Ontario, completed her secondary education at Four Rivers Prep Academy on a high note: winning a statewide civics contest about the things she would do if she were an elected official in her town. And people are paying attention to her message about issues she highlighted in her community, such as homelessness and drug abuse.

Overall, Peña earned $1,000 in cash ($500 each in state and local contests), as well as a trip to Newport with her family for an awards ceremony in August. However, the opportunities that have arisen from her contest wins may be priceless, and are already reverberating back to her community.



