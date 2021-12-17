How local foster families dealt with the pandemic

Being in foster care can be stressful — not only for the youth involved, but those trying to provide a safe home for them as they work to get to a better place in life. Add a pandemic, and that’s when things can get even more stressful.
Before COVID-19, families might have taken a trip to the movie theater for granted. Today, some still have a pause. This is just one example of how COVID-19 particularly challenged foster children and the families trying to care for and entertain them.
Returning to ‘pre-pandemic levels’
To get an idea of just how the COVID-19 pandemic affected foster families in Malheur County, the Argus Observer reached out to Tammie Blessing, a licensed clinical social worker with the Oregon Department of Human Services. In a June 25 email, Blessing said the pandemic disrupted some of the traffic which would result from mandatory reporting by teachers and such.
“At the beginning of the original lock down, numbers of children coming into foster care decreased a bit. Since restrictions were lifted, the numbers are returning to their normal levels,” she wrote. “Reports to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline declined during the pandemic. Data reflects that stay at home orders and school closures impacted the number of reports received. As of March 2021, the numbers of reports to the hotline began to return to pre-pandemic levels.”
Blessing reports that the number of foster children in Malheur County was 221 in March of 2020, declining to 205 in May of 2021.
According to DHS, 300 youth in Malheur County spent at least a day in foster care in 2019, compared to 2011 when just 109 children spent at least one day in foster care.
Transitioning into a vastly virtual world
Normal visitation and most face-to-face services were halted, replaced largely with virtual visits.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, visitation was held through electronic means (video chat platforms, increased telephone visits etc.),” wrote Blessing. “We provided cell phones to some families to help facilitate regular phone calls between children and their parents. As restrictions were lifted, visitation in person increased. Regarding social workers, there were interim policy changes that supported social workers meeting with families via electronic means to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when appropriate.”
Now that restrictions have largely been lifted, Blessing notes in-person services are largely restored.
“As restrictions were lifted, visitation in person increased. Regarding social workers, there were interim policy changes that supported social workers meeting with families via electronic means to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when appropriate.”
Blessing said helping foster families stay afloat has remained a challenge, but some resources still remain.
“One of the biggest challenges was accommodating online learning and the lack of opportunity for children to participate in normal activities. [The department] offered additional supports such as online tutoring, and educational toolkits that provided information on how to make online schooling less stressful and more successful.
To help working families afford child care, Blessing says that the department got creative with providing that to families.
“[The department] provided additional funding called Alternative Care Funds to support creative ways of paying for and accommodating childcare needs,” she said. “These funds will continue to be available to families into September.”
Dealing with COVID-19 curve balls
Sharing insight into the challenge of fostering during the pandemic was Jessica Norton, a former operations manager with the Malheur County Vector Control District who turned stay-at-home mom soon after the pandemic began. Over the span of 15 months, Norton has seen 13 foster children come and go, including one child who was there just a week.
“They’re all great; They all come with their own individual little heart-breaking story, but the kids are awesome,” said Norton in a phone interview June 29. “They don’t let anything that’s been done to them or that they’ve been through slow them down a whole lot. Not as much as you might think … They’re really resilient.”
That being said, COVID-19 proved to challenge even them: At the height of the pandemic, Norton said she couldn’t even take her foster kids to the grocery store to get them out of the house.
“The most foster kids I had in my home at one time was four,” she said, adding that there where challenges with video visits.
“Because their visits with their parents had to stop, they had to do visits over Zoom. I had a 1 month old, a 3 year old and a 7 year old. … What’s a 1-month-old going to do over a video visit?” she recalled. “A lot of times, it was just me holding him, feeding him so his parents could see him.”
The 3-year-old being full of toddler energy didn’t help the situation, either.
“It was really hard, because he’s an active little 3-year-old. You’re trying to get him to engage with his parents, and all those emotions that come with being in foster care and wanting to be with your parents. But also, not getting to connect with them and just the issues that come with that. It was pretty hard.”
Norton has also had, albeit briefly, a 10-year-old.
She said therapy sessions, be it emotional or speech therapy, all had to be done virtually.
From needing support to needing space
Norton said the pandemic has taught her just how valuable the support of her community is in fostering children.
“When you don’t have that, and you can’t go out and get that … you have to parent differently, because you’re all they’re seeing, 24/7. So as a parent, you kind of have to keep things fun and interesting.”
She said taking on the role of teaching during the pandemic was interesting, especially when it came to math.
“It’s so different from the way I learned it when I was in school, and then you’re also trying to teach it how the teachers teach it so when they go back to school they know how to do it.”
To boot, Norton has four kids of her own, raging from 2 months to 13 years old.
“They’re people, too; Even though they’re young, not every kid blends with every other kid. So we have to work out that family dynamic as well, and try to be conscious of everybody’s feelings … You have to play referee a little bit there, too.”
To cater to these different feelings, Norton enforces an “I need my space” rule, in which when one says they need their space, those bothering them must back off immediately.
“It doesn’t matter what’s going on, they other kids automatically have to get away from them. They need their space and they get it.”
The need for families continues
Regardless of the circumstances, Blessing said the department continues to strive toward helping foster families get through this and other hardships.
“We continue to be here to support their needs and the children in our care. We acknowledge the hardship that they have endured and are committed to them. We thank our resource families providing foster care for their endurance, patience, creativity, and dedication during this incredibly difficulty time.”
Blessing and Norton agree that fostering children is a worthy cause for all eligible families to consider.
“There is always a need for foster parents, this has not changed during the pandemic and it continues to be a need,” said Blessing.
“Reach out to people,” said Norton. “I’m always available to answer questions for anybody who’s thinking about becoming a foster parent. You can also do respite, which is you’re not actually a foster parent, but you offer respite for the families. So you watch the kiddo for however long the family needs, a day, two days, sometimes up to a week. That’s a good introduction into becoming a foster parent.”
