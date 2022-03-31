Her business is her community

To invest in your community is how one becomes a part of it. That is the life lesson retired Ontario businesswoman Cheryl Cruson shared with the Argus in a Feb. 24 interview.
Cruson has lived in Ontario for over 45 years.
“My husband [Dale Cruson] brought me back here in 1976,” said Cruson. “He was originally from here; he was born in Ontario and raised in the area, and we met at Oregon State . And then he went into the Air Force for a few years. And then his parents were ready for us to take over the family business, so we moved back here.”
Together with her husband, she co-owned Ontario Pipe Supply after it was handed down to the couple.
“We did irrigation systems and made concrete pipe and sold plastic pipe and corrugated metal pipes. We were pretty much involved with the agricultural community.”
The couple would go on to open Oregon Trail Hobbies & Gifts in 1984.
“My husband liked to fly remote controlled airplanes, and there wasn’t a real good supply source around here and at the time he was going to Boise weekly to pick up pipe. There was some places around there he was buying fuel and little parts and propellers. He said, ‘You know, we ought to just put a little corner [aside for this] and sell fuel and props and stuff like that. And i decided, ‘Well … we needed a whole hobby shop.”
The Crusons started the hobby shop at Ontario Pipe, moving it to several locations before settling on its present location on Oregon Street 13 years ago.
She and Dale built a home north of town, where they raised two children together, Kevin and Karen, the latter of whom would succumb to cancer in June 2021 at age 42.
“We had been on a six-year cancer journey with her, and she left two little girls … at [ages] 10 and 6.”
Karen worked as an intern for late Sen. Mark Hatfield prior to his 2011 death, graduated from Willamette University with a degree in Political Science and worked in the White House under President George W. Bush, and with the U.S. Department of Education.
Kevin, 45, served as an F-22 pilot for the U.S. Air Force, and is now a pilot for Delta Air Lines and operates a hangar door manufacturing business in Georgia, near Atlanta. He has two children of his own, a boy and a girl, and owns rental properties in Florida and Georgia.
Cruson’s father was also in the U.S. Military, thus she traveled with him. She grew up attending a one-room schoolhouse while her father was stationed at Baldy Hughes Air Force Base, British Columbia, Canada, before going on to graduate from high school while living in England.
“I was always wanting to put down roots, come back here and build a home. But I still like to travel, because I love to get out and see other cultures.”
Cruson said she and her husband share a hobby of flying airplanes, and both are licensed pilots.
“Both of our kids became pilots, so we’ve been very involved with the experimental aircraft association at the [Ontario] airport, charter members of that. I’m currently the treasurer for that, and Dale … he’s just ‘Mr. Fixit,’ man he does everything.”
Cruson has also been a kindergarten teacher.
She said horseback riding, traveling and reading, especially Bible studies, are also on her list of hobbies. Her list of places she wishes to travel include “anyplace [that is] warm,” and she wished to return to Israel.
“We were with some other friends on a cruise and we got to leave the cruise ship for three days, and one of the couples we were with had a cousin there that just gave us an awesome tour,” she recalled. “He would bring out the Bible and tell us about what happened in each place that we visited. It was just enough to make me really want to go back.”
With COVID-19 having disrupted cruise travel, Cruson lamented that she misses cruising, and that she has also cruised through Alaskan waters, the Caribbean Sea, and visited Egypt and Hawaii.
The couple sold Ontario pipe in 2006, and then sold Oregon Trail Hobbies to present owner Christine Hood in November 2021.
Today, Cruson continues to serve on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors, and has done so in various capacities for 14 years. Part of her goals as a director has been bringing back the fixed wing program.
“It was a really ‘going’ aviation program in the ’70s,” Cruson observed. “That’s where both of our instructors were taught at that time … our experimental aircraft club was instrumental in helping get them going at the airport, and since then we’ve moved over to the main part of the airport. We’re still continuing on with that, education is our main goal for that club.”
Glider and building programs, as well as model-making, are part of the aviation program today. Cruson notes that she has also helped the board in its efforts to keep students learning on campus during the more recent phases of the pandemic, and make the adjustments needed to do so.
“Being able to change with the times,” including adding new buildings and modernizing programs has also been a common goal, she said. In addition to the recent Career Technical Education building remodel, Treasure Valley College will soon see the addition of an Allied Health building according to Cruson.
“I, kind of as a hobby, read obituaries, and it’s amazing to me how many people have had experience at TVCC or graduated from there. I just think it can help people, whether they get a degree there or they just go for extra classes or education to help them get further ahead. I think it’s just the answer to a lot of things in our community.”
Cruson also added that the campus was once a golf course, prior to being developed as a college in the 1960s.
She was also involved in the local American Businesswomen’s Association before it was disbanded several years ago. She also conducts Bible studies at the First Church of the Nazarene, where Dale is a properties manager.
She and Dale are also precinct committee people in the Malheur Republican Central Committee, and is actively working to attract younger Republicans in the community to participate in politics.
“I’d love to get a young Republican group going in this area,” said Cruson.
In a storefront near the store she used to run, she now operates Grandma’s Workshop. It serves as a small community center, but was established mainly for her grandchildren to have a place to have fun with her.
Noteworthy is that the storefront used to house the offices of Cliff Bentz and Mark Owens.
“When [Owens] decided to move his office back to the Burns area, that left this vacant so we didn’t fill it right away. We moved all of our extra stuff in here.”
Some items Cruson displayed in her store, which include 1920’s-vintage models of buildings like a jail, a church and a saloon, are now on display at the workshop. She is refurbishing them to potentially donate to the Owyhee County Museum & Library in Murphy.
“We’re just kind of downsizing, we’re kind of at that time where we’re downsizing things from home, things left over from the store. So I’m putting things on Facebook Marketplace and eBay and things like that.”
Cruson has a golden retriever named Maggie, who keeps her company around her office.
“She was my official greeter when we had the hobby shop … I’ve had several and they’re just a wonderful [breed].”
Having turned 70 on Groundhog Day, Cruson shared what she has learned about the value of serving your neighbors.
“The more you’re involved, the more you’re a part of the community, I think. It just makes you feel proud and makes you feel like you belong.”
