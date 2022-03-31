Former Argus publisher Fran McLean, 'a truly remarkable man'

Fran McLean moved to Ontario to take over the reins as publisher at the Argus Observer in 1968, moving with his family from Ohio. He quickly rose to the ranks of a prominent citizen, as he was so immersed in his community.
McLean was 36 when he moved to Ontario with his wife, Joy, and their children, Heather and Scott and he ended up working at the Argus until his retirement on the last day of 1997.
However, it wasn’t just his major endeavors and decorated career at the newspaper that McLean was known for. He created a lasting legacy for his community — Help Them To Hope, a holiday charity drive. After the Elks dropped its Christmas charity program, McLean started his campaign in 1973.
At a recent interview at the Argus, McLean said he named the campaign accordingly because “you want to help people but you want them to help themselves, too. But when they’re hungry at Christmas, you take care of it.”
McLean was known for giving food from his own pantry if someone applied for assistance outside the deadline.
“He is a truly remarkable man,” said his longtime friend John Kirby, who met McLean after moving back to the area following college in 1970.
Within that two-year time period of McLean’s arrival, he was named Man of the Year by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
“That’s the way he was, when he hit town, he just got active,” Kirby recalls.
It was through McLean’s involvement at the chamber that Kirby really got to know him.
“I can tell you I was in awe of him,” said Kirby who was 16 years younger. “He was a true step above me.”
He recalled that McLean used to avidly play racquetball, particularly with former Ontario Police Chief Jim Jones. Kirby said the two were so competitive they “would mash each other into the walls.”
While McLean wasn’t able to participate in the charity drive in 2021, Kirby was able to take him by the warehouse to visit with old friends who are still volunteering.
McLean is described by those who know him as a humble man.
“Even though Fran’s name is associated with it, he will try to keep his name and face out of the paper,” Kirby said.
McLean did just that in his interview for this story, telling the reporter he didn’t want to take credit for it because he hadn’t been able to help for the past two years.
He graduated from Bowling Green University with a degree in education and served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959.
McLean was based in Newfoundland, where he and another pilot would go up with a crew to refuel aircraft and bombers — some armed with nuclear weapons — while they were about 20,000 feet in the air. This was during the Cold War, he said.
As to what fueling planes at such a high altitude was like, McLean said “It was kind of scary, till you got used to it.”
After leaving the military, McLean began his career in newspapering, which ultimately led him to Ontario.
During his time at the Argus, he earned many awards, including being honored in 2013 by the Oregon Newspaper Association for his extraordinary contributions to his community region and state. For this, he received a Hall of Fame Award, and is the only publisher from the Argus to receive such an honor. In fact, of the 58 hall-of-famers listed since 1979, only five are listed as being from eastern Oregon newspapers at the time they earned the distinction. Since McLean earned his award in 2013, the association has only ever given it to one other person in 2017.
McLean took the Argus Observer from a twice weekly to a six-day a week paper and saw the paper increase its circulation nearly three-fold in 1994.
He was said to have a strong understanding of the agricultural element of the community. and it showed in many of the boards he served on. According to a history of McLean published by Wick Communications, he was active in the Malheur County Fair Board, Malheur County Water Resources Committee, Malheur Mental Health Governing Board, Boy Scouts Governing Board, Treasure Valley Patrons of the Arts, Oregon Newspaper Publisher’s Association (president 1986), Ontario Chamber of Commerce (president) and Ontario Industries, Inc.
He also led a decorated career, receiving awards for appreciation for his volunteerism, a boss and a business leader; citizen awards and service awards.
Furthermore, he was instrumental in helping establish Four Rivers Cultural Center. In fact, he helped obtain funding from Fred Meyer for the Performing Arts Theater, which is named in honor of he and his late wife and the grocery retailer.
During his years at the newspaper, McLean saw many changes, including the downsizing of staff.
“We eliminated a lot of good people. It made it a little tougher to get it done,” he said.
He said the staff worked together very well adding that some had jobs that were simple, and some had jobs that were tougher but “he was proud of the people who kept it going.”
In the office, he was known for his open-door policy, encouraging staff to visit with him.
After retirement, he continued to be active in the community, serving on various boards, keeping membership with various civic groups and raising money for local organizations.
That’s when John Dillon, former Argus publisher, meet McLean.
Dillon said it was McLean’s contributions that stand out, adding that he was an amazing individual who had always impressed him.
“Fran understood what it meant to be a community newspaper. He understood that you had to be part of the community,” Dillon said.
When delivering his speech for McLean at the ONPA Hall of Fame ceremony in 2013, Dillon said even though McLean had retired, his commitment to the community did not go away.
“I learned just how devoted he was to making our community a better place to live, work and play,” he said in that speech. “I am proud to call Fran McLean my friend.
Following his wife’s death in January of 2021, McLean moved to Kuna, Idaho, where he has been staying with his daughter, Heather, and her fiance, Travis Smith.
Smith has been integral in helping McLean with cleaning out the property where the family lived for so many years on the Oregon Slope.
Heather said there, they enjoyed taking in views of the valley along with wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys and birds of prey. That is also the place that her father grew a garden that, at one time, was as large as an acre. She said McLean grew an all-organic crop there that included tomatoes, potatoes and “the best spinach.” In addition, there was a grape arbor and lots of berry bushes, as well as fruit trees.
The garden was a place McLean could relax.
“It was sometimes nice to get out and do something in a world of a lot of noise,” he said.
McLean’s love for gardening came from his mother, as he and his four brothers helped her with their Victory Garden, during which time McLean also learned about compost.
In talking with people about McLean’s legacy throughout the years, Kirby said he and they have decided that the community missed out by not honoring McLean with community awards, such as the Jefferson Award.
“There’s a lot of things the town — and actually towns arounds us — have all benefited from because of the life and legend of Fran McLean. He’s never taken any credit. He’s just a humble man and one of the best friends I’ve ever had.”
