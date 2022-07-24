Quantcast
Eric Evans striving to assist the community in moving forward

For some time, Eric Evans has been widely involved within the community for a number of years, including occupations such as the Malheur County Planning Director, Environmental Health Specialist, COVID-19 Task Force, a referee, ADHOC Committee, and the Ontario School Board.

For the first 14 years with the county, hired in February of 2005, Evans worked for the Environmental Health Department as the Environmental Health Specialist, due to having the credentials to be a registered health specialist — one of the few people within the county that has the proper credentials, according to Evans during an interview with the Argus Observer on June 16. While in the position, Evans worked to inspect, evaluate, and attain compliance with environmental health laws, while advising on environmental concerns.



