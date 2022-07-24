Eric Evans striving to assist the community in moving forward

Jacqueline Peña, of Ontario, completed her secondary education at Four Rivers Prep Academy on a high note: winning a statewide civics contest about the things she would do if she were an elected official in her town. And people are paying attention to her message about issues she highlighted…
Eric Evans, right, teaches Nyssa’s Carson Hartley, left, how to toss up the opening tip before a Support the Court game in March of 2019, as the two formed a friendship.
For some time, Eric Evans has been widely involved within the community for a number of years, including occupations such as the Malheur County Planning Director, Environmental Health Specialist, COVID-19 Task Force, a referee, ADHOC Committee, and the Ontario School Board.
For the first 14 years with the county, hired in February of 2005, Evans worked for the Environmental Health Department as the Environmental Health Specialist, due to having the credentials to be a registered health specialist — one of the few people within the county that has the proper credentials, according to Evans during an interview with the Argus Observer on June 16. While in the position, Evans worked to inspect, evaluate, and attain compliance with environmental health laws, while advising on environmental concerns.
“I thought I could kind of expand my horizons a little bit and move on to the planning director job, and it’s been very fulfilling. A lot of learning to do, a lot of new projects for me,” said Evans as he continued to mention that he is currently working on information revolving around SB-16, Senate Bill-16.
As the Planning Director, Evans focuses on planning and zoning within the county — outside of the incorporated area. While stating his roles and responsibilities, Evans mentioned that none of his work as the Planning Director involved the city limits of Ontario, Nyssa, or Vale. It also involves whether, or not, a person can build a house on their property, if it's legal, and if it meets the statute. Additionally, Evans oversees the Malheur County Planning Commission, along with the Jordan Valley Flood Planning Committee.
“We really need some housing in our community. We need to find some places for people to live. I want people to be my neighbor… Not just come work here, come live here, and I think part of that is housing, there isn’t enough of it. I want the doctors, lawyers, and the people that are affluent to be able to come and support, to contribute, and to put their time, effort, and resources [into the community],” said Evans. “Some people don’t have the abilities to do that, and I think if we can get those people to come in and support the people [who take on county roles], it strengthens our community and it’s just going to make it better for everybody, even the people that aren’t able to contribute that way.”
Due to his experience in environmental health, Evans volunteered to assist the COVID-19 Task Force, and utilized his experience dealing with food-related outbreaks to attempt to help the community throughout the pandemic. While on the task force, Evans assisted with testing sites, while also performing some case investigations and contact tracing. Additionally, Evans aided various vaccine sites throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we were pretty successful. I think we were one of the more successful counties in the state, thanks to the leadership,” said Evans regarding his time on the COVID-19 Task Force.
Evans could also be recognizable from local sporting events, due to being a referee since 1999. Evans began refereeing in college, in order to earn some additional funds while attending school. Ever since then, Evans has continued to referee, and currently referees many of the local high school games.
In 2019, a friend of Evans reached out to him mentioning that the Support the Court was looking for referees for their event. They stated that they would reimburse his time, but Evans was more than willing to offer his time free of charge to referee the game, “because what an amazing cause,” said Evans.
He continued to mention that at the 2019 Support the Court game is where he met his buddy Carson Hartley, from Nyssa. Hartley refereed the 2019 game with the help of Eric Evans.
For Hartley’s senior project, he refereed a game during a Nyssa High School girl’s basketball game. He had asked Evans to assist him throughout the process, and Evans was able to attend the game, in order to assist Hartley.
Although the Support the Court games were postponed during COVID-19, the duo continued to referee the event in its return this year.
Evans also serves on the Ontario School Board, and has been a member of the school board since being appointed to the position in July of 2016. Evans mentioned that he is the type of person that believes that you can’t complain about something unless you are attempting to fix the issues yourself. As a result, he decided to volunteer, in order to assist the students and community in moving forward.
When asked about some of his goals on the school board, Evans mentioned that, “It goes with what the goals of the district are — about being centered around the kids, and making sure that we are giving all kids what they need to succeed.”
It’s really about helping the kids succeed, and giving them the tools to be successful later on in their lives, according to Evans.
During the interview, Evans added that he was recently appointed to the AD HOC Committee, and that they’ve been discussing the 504 plan, and that he was the planning section chief for the ICS team, which focused on efficiency throughout COVID-19. He further mentioned that although he has been widely involved throughout the community, being a father is one of his biggest accomplishments, adding that being a dad is also a lot of work.
“I want to make this a place for people to want to live, but also having a place to live,” stated Evans. “There’s a lot of people that work here, and don’t live here. I would love to give them a reason to come live here.”
