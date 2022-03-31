Dr. Dorin Daniels known for lifetime of learning, service

Before his death on Jan. 30, Dr. Dorin Daniels, of Ontario was well-known for a lifetime of service as well as for the doctor who delivered a majority of babies in the area since the 1960s.
This began with early enlistment into the Navy, which he joined with his parents’ permission at the age of 17, enlisting amid World War II.
In a 2015 interview with the Argus Observer, Daniels said, “it was a responsible job for my age, that’s for sure.”
He arrived in Ontario in 1956 driving a Volkswagen bus, with his wife, two children and parakeet in tow. They were on their way to Alaska where Daniels was going to work in a tuberculosis hospital for his last six months of medical school. While in town, they made a friendly connection that ultimately drew them back to the area in 1958, when Daniels started his practice in Vale.
History in the making
In 2015, Daniels was named Man of the Year by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
His legacy isn’t just for all the things he accomplished while practicing medicine. Following his retirement and after his wife’s death, Daniels became an important asset to the Malheur County Historical Society.
Gary Fugate was a member of the the Historical Society alongside Daniels, working together for many years.
“He supported our various projects and especially the Stone House Museum,” Fugate said. “Both the MCHS and the Rinehart Stone House Museum (Malheur Historical Project) will miss his thoughtful guidance.”
Daniels was chairman of the committee to update and reprint copies of “The History of Malheur County.”
Though the plates for printing had been destroyed, he discovered the pages could be photocopied without significant quality loss. Then he and the rest of the committee spent two and a half years writing the book’s third volume, which was combined with Volume II.
Soon after that, he was made president of the Historical Society, and the video record began to replace the 'tedium' of writing another book, according to Daniels. The video interviews are with citizens who have seen history take place in Malheur County. Some have since died.
Bob Butler, current president of the Historical Society, was initially involved in the creation of the group in 1972 with Charley Swan.
Butler said Daniels and Gary McLellan both ran video cameras to record the stories.
“We’ve got dozens of them,” he said, noting that the DVDs were still available for purchase at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Oregon Trail Hobbies and Gifts in Ontario and Malheur Drug in Vale.
And for people who didn’t feel comfortable going out, Daniels and McLellan went to them.
He said the two were good working together on the videos, including editing them.
“Dorin was so good with leading people into further discussions, it was his strength to narrate, carry on and keep the discussion going while continuing to video tape,” Butler said. “We will really miss him in that regard.”
Daniels was an integral part of Vale and Ontario history and was very much involved with various groups and organizations outside of the Historical Society.
Butler said one interest that he was very involved in with the society was involving changing local names and location of sites and spots. At one point, people sought to have some places changed to cultural names or change names that were once acceptable and no longer in today’s society.
“He got incensed and wrote letter after letter trying to head it off,” Butler said, citing reasons like unpronounceable names causing issues for emergency services, such as search and rescue.
“He was successful,” Butler said, adding that he had “great love and respect,” for the late doctor.
Memories of the doctor
As a physician, Butler described Daniels as a “wonderful, loving man,” noting that he delivered a lot of children, including his siblings.
“Everyone has a great history and memory of him,” he said.
For Butler, his story was in 1957 when he was playing high school football and injured his right knee at which point Daniels x-rayed it. Thirty-five years later when he had some knee problems, Daniels went into the back, grabbed the x-ray and told him to take it to his doctor so they could compare.
“Where else would you get service like that?”
Another story was when Butler and his wife moved back to Vale from Eugene after college. They already had children and his wife had an OBGYN in Eugene. But in 1978, her water broke and they couldn’t make it back to Eugene for the birth, so Butler phoned Daniels. His wife insisted Butler be in the delivery room with her but he hadn’t been through any kind of birthing classes, which he thought were required.
Dorin asked him whether he’d ever been in a delivery room. Butler said yes and the rest was history. Butler chuckled recalling that his mother later told him he was delivered in a delivery room, so he hadn’t been telling a lie.
Teaching and learning
Daniels has a long-time dedication to teaching and learning and was known for mentoring students for Ontario High School’s ASPIRE program, meeting with them for about 20 minutes twice a week. He describes the program, which aims to offer students advice about life after high school, as a “support system” so the students know someone is interested in their futures.
As a member of the Life Long Learners of the Lower Treasure Valley, Daniels helped bring general interest subjects to the local elderly community, such as economics in China and a series on religions. While he has focused heavily on education since retiring from medicine, for most of his career, Daniels was a teacher.
Butler said Daniels was always trying to extend his knowledge of something.
“Until the early 1970s, there were general practitioners and there were specialists,” said Daniels. “And the general practitioner was becoming sort of a second-rate citizen.”
He explained that small towns needed doctors who could take care of everything, so training for general practitioners was increased to allow the specialty of family medicine. Daniels became one of the first to take the board exam in family practice.
Soon after, he started volunteering as a preceptor for Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. Students who were interested in family medicine could stay at his home for a few weeks and shadow Daniels at his work. He took in a few students every year until he retired.
Eventually Daniels received the title of clinical professor emeritus, and his philosophy, “The day I stop learning from my students is the day I should stop teaching,” was picked up by the department of family medicine. His teaching was always voluntary, and he never received payment for it.
When the preceptorship program became mandatory and sending students to live with doctors was no longer practical, Daniels was on the steering committee to set up the Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center at Eastern Oregon University. He also served on the board of directors for a few years. They had a long-term goal of showing medical students that small-town doctors practice good medicine and have a good lifestyle, Daniels said.
“I don’t know a soul who would have anything negative to say about him,” Butler said of his late friend. “He was a wonderful part of our community for so many years.”
