Countdown to retirement

The Payette Community & Senior Center has been a labor of love for Executive Director Kathy Patrick, who took on the role in 2014. But with her 70th birthday approaching, the longtime community leader has decided it’s time to step back from this role to focus on her other roles.
After leading the public gathering spot for eight years, Patrick has announced to the newspaper that she will be retiring this fall. Taking time away from making preparations for the fundraiser to share in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, explained why she chooses to remain invested in her community.
“Serving my community,” is why she became involved in the center, she wrote. “Well, I believe we were placed on this earth to help each other. I guess you might say I do it for selfish reasons. Every time I help someone I feel better.”
Patrick shared her and her family’s history with the area, which dates back over 120 years. She has observed the many changes which have happened in Payette over the years, and shared her thoughts about some of these.
“My great grandparents came to Payette in 1900 and 1901. My grandmother and my mother were born here. When I was a child my Dad worked construction. We always came "home" to Payette to visit family and to do all of our shopping. During the late 50's and early 60's our little town had everything a family would need. Groceries, clothing, shoes, and most anything else you might need.
Patrick graduated from Vale High School and later studied at Treasure Valley Community College before moving to Payette in November 1972. She referred to Vale High as one school “where they know how to play football.”
“I raised my family here until 1983 when I took a job at the Boise Cascade Plywood plant in Emmett. I missed Payette and my friends so I moved back in November 1994 and have never left.”
Patrick started her annual St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Fundraiser after her granddaughter, Amethyst Anderson Webecke, had a rough start to her life.
"She was 10 weeks early and was born [at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise] with serious complications, so she was rushed to the NICU. For the first three days I did not [know] whether she or my daughter would live,” she told the Argus in March 2020. “During this ordeal I promised God if he let her live I would pay back.”
Patrick held her first fundraiser for St. Luke's Children's Hospital in 1996, and has kept it going for 27 years. She has since become a member of the hospital's "Red Wagon Society," which provides its patients with red wagon rides throughout the hospital when appropriate as an alternative to using a wheelchair.
Patrick’s tenure at the center came about after its furnace system suffered a fire in September 2013. Not too long after the center reopened, that December, the job of director was open.
“My best friend Kay Fletcher made me aware of the job at the center … She thought I would be a perfect fit, I interviewed with the board, and was hired on the spot,” she said. “I helped finish the plans for completing the kitchen and hire employees. The first year was definitely a learning process. I quickly realized this was the perfect job for me. It is by far the most rewarding job I have ever had.”
Initially, she told the newspaper in a Feb. 22 interview, the job was as an office manager before she became executive director.
“When I walked in here, they handed me the keys and said, ‘Everything’s in your desk.’ [I had] never done anything like this before.”
Her prior experience included waitressing, bartending, making plywood at the Boise Cascade plant, five years at the Ontario Walmart. Prior to being the center’s director, she owned Patrick’s Bar in Payette for 20 years.
“I tried retirement and it lasted three weeks … I was bored.”
Among her proudest accomplishments are raising funds to purchase a new van to deliver Meals on Wheels, providing bus transportation for area seniors, and helping guide the center’s restoration.
“I have been instrumental in replacing all of the appliances in our kitchen, obtaining new countertops and paint, and new flooring throughout the Center. I have planned and executed the expansion of our Thrift Store. All of this could not be accomplished without the help of our volunteers and the fine people in our community.”
The center is also home to a thrift store, open during the center’s normal hours. Often, Patrick allows community members in dire need visit discretely to obtain essentials.
“We [also] help the veterans; We work close with the Veterans Advocates [of Ore-Ida] in Ontario, because they cover Washington, Payette and Malheur County. We help them with food for their food pantry and clothing, especially for the homeless vets. Socks and coats are two things in demand,” as well as sleeping bags.
She described herself as “a walking, talking billboard” for the center, as she worked to make the public aware of what it has to offer.
Ahead of her retirement, Patrick plans to take a vacation to Ireland with her daughter and granddaughter in September. She said her heritage also plays a hand in how she presents herself in all her roles.
“I’m Irish, I’m hard-headed and I was raised that we’re put on this Earth to take care of each other. I’m odd; I work about 60 hours a week here and all the other stuff. It’s because it’s what I love to do and that’s the biggest thing, I believe.”
“I would like to thank the community for all their support and would hope they would continue to help the Payette Community and Senior Center be an active part of Payette and surrounding area.
Patrick’s last day will be Oct. 28, the eve of her birthday. Greg Randleman, chairman of the senior center board, will become the center’s new executive director on Nov. 1.
“He’s been here long enough; He knows what it involves. He’s not walking into it blind, like I did.”
In a separate interview on Feb. 22, Randleman described Patrick as the best boss he has ever worked for.
“She and I have been here … the same amount of time,” he said. “If she has something in her mind that she wants to get done, nothing stops her. She’s just full out ‘We’re going to do this and this is how we’re going to do it,’ then everyone falls in line and they all get it done. There’s a lot of people that like her as a boss, and I hope I have the same respect as she does when I [assume the position. It’s going to be a lot of work, and I’m looking forward to that. I need stuff to keep me busy, and I’m sure this is going to keep just as busy as I am now.”
He noted that he will have to leave several existing jobs to accept the job, but he intends to make that work.
Patrick continues to serve on the Payette City Council, with her present term expiring in 2025. It’s a job she continues to enjoy, especially as she and her fellow city officials continue pursue the Downtown Payette Revitalization Project.
“I’m not sure I will [give up city council] then either. I really enjoy what I do with the city council, and I really feel like I can help bring some positive changes to our community…. [Caldwell] started with nothing, we started with nothing. We don’t have as much ground, but one of the long-term goals we’re looking at is a ‘miniature Indian creek’ at Kiwanis Park. We have that slough that run through there, and if you’ve noticed every Christmas, our crew has added to that display. Jamie [Couch, Public Works Director] is really good at shopping after Christmas, getting good buys on Christmas stuff. He’s done a phenomenal job.”
Patrick went on to say the revitalization project team is working well together. As far as her annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, she said her hope is that a member of the community will step up to take over its operation and continue her legacy.
Randleman will, however, continue the center’s annual “Stuff the Bus” donation drive for St. Luke’s. Patrick is also a member of the St. Luke’s “Red Wagon Society,” which allows young patients to be pulled the hospital in red wagons instead of wheelchairs when feasible.
