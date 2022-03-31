Cathy Yasuda contributes to her community in myriad ways

ONTARIO —
Treasure Valley College Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda has been providing leadership for the foundation for 15 years, having started there July 13, 2006.
Before that, she was director of admissions and outreach and was a public information officer for the college, which she started working for in 1990.
Yasuda was born and raised in Ontario and attended Ontario High School. While growing up, she lived on a farm on the Oregon slope.
She said it was always special and welcoming when she was growing up in Ontario and that she now appreciates it because of the rich background that she had and the diversity of the community.
Yasuda said that it was the type of community where friends and neighbors helped each other and that she considered herself fortunate to live in that environment.
After Yasuda graduated high school, she attended the University of Oregon.
She said her dream was to become a television broadcaster and go into a large metropolitan area and try to “hit it big.”
After graduating college in the mid-80s Yasuda had her first experience in journalism with an internship at the Argus Observer.
After that, she got a job as a radio DJ/news anchor at KSRV, the former local radio station.
Yasuda also sold advertising for the station in addition to her on-air duties.
Shortly after that, she said two men, Bob Sullivan and Dwayne Curtlia, started a low-powered UHF TV station channel, Cable 8.
She then left the radio and went to work for Cable 8 which, Yasuda said, was run out of a small house in the Western Treasure Valley for about four years.
She said the experience for her was “unbelievable,” and that the station only covered local news. Yasuda said that the station would go out and tape all the parades and public school events. She covered everything from hard news, soft news and sports, with an emphasis on local.
Yasuda said people enjoyed watching television with news about the Ontario and Payette area.
She said during that time she chased quite a few ambulances, fire trucks and was at the scene of traffic accidents and major fires.
As she had done at KSRV, Yasuda assisted Cable 8 in the advertising department with the development of local ads for the Ontario and Payette area.
Four years later, not long after Cable 8 was shut down, she took her first job at TVCC.
Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young has known Yasuda for 12 years since July of 2010.
Young recalls that when she had just become president of TVCC the foundation was in the middle of a fundraising campaign for the science center. She said Yasuda gave her a paper of what she needed to say and do regarding the campaign.
Young believes that Yasuda’s time in radio and television helped prepare her to do her job at TVCC and the foundation, noting that Yasuda “loves and believes” in the college.
Young said the donors who Yasuda has helped “are her friends,” and described her as “amazing,” and “a true friend.”
The college president said Yasuda contributes to the community through volunteerism through many organizations such as the Japanese American Citizens League, and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, along with being a member of the board at Four Rivers Cultural Center and a board member at her church.
Yasuda also served as a member of the Sister City Committee for 20 years. The group helped arrange exchange visits with students from Osakasayama, Japan, Ontario's official Sister City.
She was the moderator in 2021 at the 2021 Payette Candidate Forum which featured candidates for Payette mayor and Payette City Council.
Yasuda was also part of a roundtable that provided input in June of 2019 for the redesign of the Argus Observer. About being part of that, she said community events are really important to this community and that our community really knows each other.
Yasuda also just finished a term at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce as its board chairwoman.
Yasuda is married to her husband, Roger, who works for the Farmer’s Supply Co-Op in Weiser. Their daughter, Allysha, is a third-year medical student with the University of Washington’s WWAMI program.
Yasuda said her mother, Kay Maeda, is still living at “94 years young.”
Yasuda has five brothers, Bob, Tom, John, David and Mike, the latter of whom passed away several years ago, and one sister, Marie.
