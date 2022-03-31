A commitment to his hometown

No matter where life takes you, it’s good to remember the place you come from. Truckstop.com Founder Scott Moscrip lives that principle, even as his fortunes have taken him from growing up and establishing his career in New Plymouth to soaking up the sun in Orlando, Florida.
Even though he is not physically present in his hometown today, his influence is still felt here through his business and community ventures.
The Argus reached out to Moscrip via email on Dec. 21, 2021, to learn about what brought him to where he is today.
“I grew up in New Plymouth from 1970 to 1984. After college and work, I moved back in April 1995 and moved to Orlando in May 2019,” wrote Moscrip.
Moscrip is a former mayor of New Plymouth. Following his time in office, he offered to donate the former Truckstop.com building to the city after its current three-story home was built. City officials initially rejected his 2010 offer, but reached out to him more recently to see if the offer still stood.
It did, and now city officials are working on renovating the building for city use. In addition, Moscrip has found joy in making use of the underutilized parts of his Truckstop.com building.
“In 2019, with Roady’s moving their offices to the Boise office, space opened up on the ground floor of the Truckstop building. The School District approached us about renting that space to give them a more professional environment to work in and more space to hold meetings. We agreed and they started renting the building shortly thereafter,” he explained. “Because the Truckstop Office Building in New Plymouth is only about 50% utilized we have done many short term leases to charities, small businesses and others to help them out. COVID has pushed the majority of the Truckstop workforce to working from home and it has been effective so large office spaces are no longer needed to run its operations.”
Moscrip’s wife, Carmen, confirmed to the Argus the extent of his service to New Plymouth. Following are examples Carmen cited:
• Wiring the New Plymouth High School and Elementary School internet infrastructure;
• Resurfacing the high school’s track and providing the timing tower and timing system;
• Helping with the Kiwanis booth at the Payette County Fair and donating all the food each year for them to sell;
• Helping with the track concessions booth and donated all the food for a couple of years; and
• Purchasing shoes for the track and cross-country teams.
“He loves New Plymouth and continues to help through our foundation to help the school district to this day,” she said.
In 2018, Moscrip saw the writing on the wall that then-school district Superintendent Kevin Barker was not the best fit for leading the district, and helped him find his way out. Moscrip did this by coordinating financing with the district to buy out Barker’s contract at a cost of $400,000.
But, as Moscrip pointed out in his emailed comments, not a dime of that payout came from his own pocketbook.
“I worked with the school board on financing a buyout of Kevin Barker’s contract for the benefit of Kevin AND the school district. The school board worked out all the details so that both they and Kevin could be protected and could follow the laws on this issue.”
Scott’s sister-in-law, Kristen Dougherty, is a manager at Truckstop.com. She said working for him has allowed her to see how caring he is.
“I’ve seen him more working in serving others, not only at work but when they [Scott and Carmen] lived in New Plymouth, they had a huge garden. His rest time and relaxation times working out in the gardening they would plant over 100 tomato plants, watermelon, cucumber, corn, eggplant, just all kinds of things,” said Dougherty. “With harvest time, they would put all that they harvested into their [truck], and drive around New Plymouth and just knock on doors and say, ‘Hey, do you want some vegetables? Here, take what you want!’”
According to Dougherty, this was typical of the couple on weekends when they lived in New Plymouth.
“They were sorely missed after that summer [when] they moved to Florida.”
Even though he loves New Plymouth, Moscrip said moving to Orlando has been just what he and and his wife have needed.
“Carmen and I love the Orlando area. It is warm year-round (no shoveling snow), our kids come and visit us a lot, and there is a ton of things to do and people to help. We do miss friends and family back in Idaho but we see them frequently as many come to the Orlando area on vacation so we get to hang out with them here.”
Speaking of helping people, he said he’s found joy in lending his time to helping others abroad.
“We continue to help out New Plymouth as much as possible but we are now also working with people in Orlando, Papua New Guinea, Haiti and the Dominican Republic,” Moscrip said. “We are not sitting idly but sharing all those wonderful traits and lessons we learned in Idaho with the world now!”
While he no longer lives in New Plymouth, Moscrip’s influence is still felt in the area.
“It has been amazing to see what started in the basement of his home has created in the trucking and transportation industry,” Dougherty added. “His vision has just been, to me, out of this world. Coming from a small town to impact hundreds of thousands of lives. And to be a part of that has been awesome.”
