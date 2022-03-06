Program has ‘positive impact’ for local students, community

ONTARIO — A local medical center has teamed up with an Albany college on a new distance learning program for radiology technology. The program helps students advance their education without having to leave the area. Additionally, it has the potential to open up into a local job opportunity.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario’s Noa Towner has helped drive the partnership with Linn Benton Community College. Students do prerequisites while distant learning, then go on to do an intern tech program through Linn Benton. The bonus is that while they are doing their prerequisites in the first year, they get hands-on experience at the Ontario medical facility.
Towner has been an x-ray tech at Saint Alphonsus for 30 years, working as a manager for the past five.
“I’ll be the first to admit, when I got the job, I didn’t think I would stay thirty years, but as time went on it’s been difficult to maintain high-quality technicians in the area that want to live in Ontario,” she said. “So, we’re trying to figure out how to maintain and attract health-care workers, especially in radiology.”
When she became manager, she and the director talked about students filling that role. At the time, they only utilized students in the program at Boise State University. The problem with that is those students are usually looking to go back to Boise.
The program typically sends two students per year over for clinical rotations. As they didn’t have space to accommodate more, the decision was made to let go of one of the BSU slots and open it up to a local student.
Towner started researching about how to fill the spot and learned about the Linn Benton program during a college fair day at Treasure Valley Community College. A representative said they could connect with TVCC because of prerequisites. Towner said they did all the work to be able to launch the program in Ontario.
Having done that, Isabelle Schaffeld is just wrapping up the two-year program and is looking to start a career there after graduation; and Miguel Carillo is half-way through the program.
Saint Alphonsus is hopeful that another first-year student interested in doing the distance learning radiology technology program will come along soon.
“We’re trying to let the community know that this program exists. That we created it to be a positive impact for health care," she said.
“The long distance program is harder in some aspects — more so than traditional school. They don’t have school friends in study groups helping them,” Towner said. “They have to be independent, be strong and go out there and figure it out.”
She said the distance learners and traditional students are getting different experiences at different timeframes, with most traditional students not getting any hands-on experience until their second year.
Schaffeld and Carillo
Schaffeld graduated high school in 2014 and went to Linn Benton to major in elementary education. She then switched her major to dental hygiene and went to Lane Community College in Eugene, but ultimately decided she didn’t want to do that either.
Coming back home in the beginning of 2020, she learned about the Linn Benton program and decided to give it a try.
Schaffeld has family members in health care, including her aunt and grandmother who are both nurses. As such, she was “always pushed in that direction growing up.” But after studying physiology and anatomy, she discovered she preferred the latter.
“I like anatomy. I want to take pictures and diagnosis rather than be with the patient giving medications,” Schaffeld said.
The appeal to the program for her was getting “a lot more hands-on clinical experience,” which she said gave her a leg up.
Schaffeld said she and Carillo got to see first-hand, position patients first hand before going into the second year and diving in.
She said that Towner was influential in the process, telling her, “I know you’re scared, but I’m here for you.”
The biggest challenge is being your own boss as teachers and peers are 8 hours away and in a different time zone, she said.
However, she made it to the finish line, and says it feels “really great, especially with the uncertainty nowadays,” to have a career out of college.
She said health care is job security and “right now we need people really bad.”
Furthermore, she said that while she didn’t go to school here, she gets to stay here and be part of the community and help out.
“It’s a really good opportunity,” she said.
Carillo said the medical field has always sparked an interest for him, having explored various fields, including phlebotomy. However, x-rays have always interested him. He started taking pre-requisites and then talking to an adviser about BSU, when he found out about the Linn Benton program.
Carillo said Saint Alphonus is “such a great hospital for education and an amazing place for students.” Like Schaffled, he found encouragment from Towner.
“She said, ‘You’ve got this. You’re intelligent. You’re Smart. I believe in you.’”
Additionally, Carillo said the technicians at the hospital “are so amazing and welcoming,” adding that they were never impatient with students, encouraging growth along the way.
For him, getting into the field has always been about the patients, he said.
“The health system is a big thing that needs more help,” Carillo said. “I’ve met good people on this journey.”
Towner said she was grateful for Saint Alphonsus’ allowing her to go outside of the box to solve the problem, mentioning that Boise, Nampa and Baker facilities do not have such a program. By removing one BSU student, it “opened up opportunities for local students. So, it benefits not only the hospital, but really enriches the community.”
