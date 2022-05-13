FRUITLAND — Asparagus is a green vegetable; but, what does it taste like in ice cream, cookies or cotton candy? Attendees of an upcoming festival will be able to try out those and other asparagus-themed food items next week.
On May 21, Nyssa-based Owyhee Produce will be inviting citizens to Fruitland where officials will showcase the local commodity, as well as the packing shed which handles the company’s harvest.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Henggler’s Packing Shed, 6730 Elmore Road in Fruitland. It will feature new and returning vendors with asparagus-based foods for purchase, as well as free tours of the packing house, free popcorn and a free sample of the green veggie, according to Bailey Myers, with Owyhee Produce.
The sample will include a recipe of how to prepare the long, pointy spears. Those wanting more fresh asparagus will be able to purchase it fresh, pickled or in jams or jellies at the market store, which will be open for the event. Furthermore, Myers said, the person who does the preserving, will be on hand to answer questions about those techniques.
Those wanting to take a tour will need to arrive before the last one starts at 3:30 p.m.
One change people can expect to see this year is an overhead canopy, as spring weather can be unpredictable. It’s possible there also will be live music performed; however, that was still being confirmed on Tuesday at the time this article was written.
Myers said roughly 2,000 people attended the inaugural festival in 2021.
