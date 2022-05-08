VALE — During a lighter meeting on May 4, members of the Malheur County Court signed two proclamations.
One of these was to recognize May 2-6 as Correctional Deputy Week. The national week has been established since 1984, according to the proclamation, which states that Malheur County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputies are of critical interest to the community.
It details how those employees must “model ethical and pro-social behaviors while holding offenders accountable for their action,” in order to reduce recidivism.
Malheur County “enjoys a high standard of public health and safety and we owe a great deal of gratitude to them,” reads the proclamation which extends “a profound thank you” to those staff members.
Also signed by the court was a Resolution/Proclamation supporting May as National Drug Court Month.
It states that treatment courts have been restoring lives and families for more than 30 years. More than 4,000 such courts in the U.S. have served more than 1.5 million people, according to the document. They are said to significantly improve substance use disorder treatment outcomes and substantially reduce addiction and related crime at a lesser expense than other methods in the criminal justice system.
The courts “improve educations, employment, housing and financial stability, promote family reunification, reduce foster care placements and increase the rate of addicted mothers delivering babies who are fully drug free.”
“Treatment courts demonstrate that when one person rises out of substance use and crime, we all rise,” it states.
Both proclamations were signed by the full court, Judge Dan Joyce, and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs.
