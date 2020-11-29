HUNTINGTON
Information on the official canvass was unavailable last week from the clerks at the City of Huntington and Baker County, however, it is known that the seat of the mayor, which had been filled by temporary appointment, will continue to be filled by the same person.
Wiley Harding Jr., who has been the mayor pro tem since early this year after voters recalled the previous mayor said that if nobody decided to run, and people thought he was doing a good job, he would run again. And he did, as a write-in candidate for November’s General Election.
Harding Jr. had been serving as a member of the Huntington City Council for three years prior to stepping into the mayoral role.
Having moved to the town in 1995, Harding Jr. says the small town and its citizens are “most generally really good people,” which is the reason he decided to move to the area from northern California to raise his two children.
Serving on the council and learning what the citizens want and expect out of the group has been a good educational experience, Harding Jr. says.
“It’s been a humbling experience,” he said. “The reason I stepped back up was I like the direction we are going, and the council we have is really good for the community. And I love my town.”
One of the main issues that Harding Jr. says he will be focusing on is infrastructure, and he plans to look at that with the new council once members are appointed in January.
To help clean up the town, the city offered a free dump all summer long which enabled people to clean up the town, and residents did take advantage of it.
COVID-19 is impacting the economy somewhat, Harding Jr. said, adding that the sole restaurant in town was going to have to permanently close on Saturday due to the shut-downs. Additionally, due to the virus, the town wasn’t able to hold its annual catfish derby, which pulls anglers in from across the United States.
“But most generally, as far as sportsmen on the river goes, it’s been pretty steady all through the summer,” Harding Jr. said.
He said, right now, the town is doing well overall because of tax money. However, since the opening of dispensaries in Ontario in July of 2019, the city has seen a big dip in those revenues. Harding Jr. didn’t indicate how much, but said “it’s quite a bit.”
However, “the council has done a great job of distributing funds where they need to be,” Harding Jr. said. Additionally, he said, they’ve been able to obtain grants for paving roads.
As for people who might be considering politics, Harding Jr. says he encourages it.
“I would recommend that they get involved with their community and politics around them,” he said. “Ultimately it affects their life around them, and how they live.”
