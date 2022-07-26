More than 140 people line the sidewalk while holding signs or banners during a peaceful protest Saturday morning in front of a former medical clinic which may be the future home of Planned Parenthood. Organizers say they don’t want to see Ontario “become an abortion destination for the state of Idaho.”
Mary Ann Peterson, of Ontario, hands out signs that read “Say no to abortion tourism” to those attending the protest. The signs also included stakes to be put in yards, which people were able to pick up after the protest. Peterson said she ordered the signs from Students for Life, a pro-life advocacy organization.
ONTARIO — People stretched out from one end of the sidewalk to the other on the south side of the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue on Saturday morning. The reason: a peaceful protest in front of the possible future home of Planned Parenthood.
The location at 640 Southwest Fourth Avenue is the former home of Four Rivers Health Care. The former clinic reportedly is going to be the new home of a Planned Parenthood clinic. Planned Parenthood offers an assortment of reproductive health care, including abortions.
While Planned Parenthood officials will not confirm the location or timing of opening such a clinic in Ontario, they have confirmed the desire to open a clinic here. The reason: abortions are poised to become illegal in Idaho except in certain limited circumstances, which means people from the Treasure Valley will have to travel farther away for services previously offered in Boise and Meridian. As abortion remains protected in Oregon, it is likely women will travel to Oregon for those services.
Currently the next closest Planned Parenthood is in Bend.
That was the impetus for the protest which Karly Bentz, of Juntura, helped organize. Flyers circulated ahead of the event stated that Ontario “will become an abortion destination for the state of Idaho.” Those who turned out to the protest spoke out about how they don’t want to see that happen here, and also how they want to urge people considering abortion to take alternative action.
Bentz said the peaceful demonstration, which was a LifeChain event, was “an an astounding success.”
“We had almost 140 people in attendance, from young children to 82 year old couples. It was a beautiful morning, with families joining together in prayer, community members making new friends and all inspired that this event is just the beginning of protecting children here in Ontario,” she wrote in a follow-up email on Monday. “We received only support from all the Ontario citizens passing by, the amount of thumbs-up and honking were too many to count.”
Bentz said more events are planned, including one in August. The details are not solidified yet, but she said it will be another LifeChain event followed by fellowship, music and food.
The group is also trying to raise money for a billboard before Planned Parenthood opens in Ontario. They aim to have the billboard be on Interstate 84 for people to see while traveling from Idaho into Oregon. It will feature an emergency number for parents in need of abortion alternatives, and the number will route the caller to the nearest pregnancy resource center, according to the group’s Facebook page, Abortion Free Ontario.
The billboard cost $24,000 for one year, and more than half of the money needed has been raised. Bentz said they have $15,600 toward that effort as of Monday afternoon.
Many of the attendees who attended the protest said they heard about it through their respective churches, and among those who attended was the Rev. Joseph P. Thomas, CST, of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario. When asked if he would be leading the group in prayer, Thomas responded, “Everything is prayer.”
Sisters Gail Codding and Kristine Tuttle, of Payette, were among those holding signs. Codding said the reason she was attending was to “stop the brutalization of the unborn,” adding “they don’t have a voice, but we do.
When asked why attending the protest was important for him, Dan Capron said there were two reasons. His first reason was that he does not want to see Ontario become a “hub for Planned Parenthood,” commenting that the town was already “inundated.” He then said his main reason for being there is “Life is life — from conception to natural death. Just to protect life.”
He then suggested some people need to take a stronger role in protecting the life they create.
“Men need to stop using women and leaving them with baggage,” he said.
The number of people who showed up for the protest which was organized in a short time, gives Bentz hope.
“This shows that the community of Ontario doesn’t want or need Planned Parenthood here,” she said. “This is a community of LIFE, not death.”
