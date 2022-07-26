Purchase Access

ONTARIO — People stretched out from one end of the sidewalk to the other on the south side of the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue on Saturday morning. The reason: a peaceful protest in front of the possible future home of Planned Parenthood.

The location at 640 Southwest Fourth Avenue is the former home of Four Rivers Health Care. The former clinic reportedly is going to be the new home of a Planned Parenthood clinic. Planned Parenthood offers an assortment of reproductive health care, including abortions.



