Newly elected officials for Malheur County, including the assessor, commissioner No. 2 and sheriff, were sworn into office during a private ceremony on Monday morning.
The ceremony was officiated by Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung at 8 a.m.
Those being sworn in included incumbents County Assessor Dave Ingram and Sheriff Brian Wolfe, as well as Ron Jacobs, who voters tapped in the November 2020 General Election to serve as a commissioner on the Malheur County Court.
“Due to State and Local COVID-19 policies and restrictions, these were private ceremonies with only immediate family in attendance,” reads a news release from County Clerk Gayle Trotter.
The swearing in was done in accordance with Oregon Revised Statutes, which state that “all newly elected County Officials will be sworn in the first Monday in January.”
