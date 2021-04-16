Prison remains on Tier 3 status through April 18

ONTARIO
Snake River Correctional Institution will stay in a Tier 3 status through at least Sunday, according to the latest update from Amber Campbell, public information officer.
The downgrade to this status came at the end of March, following no new cases at the facility since March 12. Since then, however, there have been three new cases reported (two employees on March 27 and March 29, and one inmate on April 5), which is why the facility will not be downgraded into a Tier 2 status yet.
The outbreak at the facility was previously so extensive that aside from that brief break in December and now, the prison has been in Tier 4 status since July 3, 2020. The status is related to outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates, and closes the facility to visitation and volunteer-led services, as well as limits inmates’ movement throughout the prison.
If no new cases present between now and Sunday, the prison may move into a Tier 2 status, and the lower it goes, the sooner the facility may be able to resume services, such as visitation.
More than two-thirds of the approximately 2,889 inmates housed in the facility were vaccinated as of the end of March. New data was not available by press time.
According to the Oregon Department of Correction’s case-tracker, there were a total of five cases in March, and one on April 1, with no positive cases recorded since then.
To date, there have been 724 positive COVID-19 cases tied to the facility; this breaks down to 494 inmates and 230 staff members.
The facility remains closed to visitation, and when that will reopen is up to the Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem.
Overall 11 inmates, between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI, who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. Forty-two deaths overall in the state’s Department of Correction facilities have been tied to the virus.
