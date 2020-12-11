MALHEUR COUNTY
Malheur County has had several COVID-19 outbreaks recently, as reported each Wednesday in the Weekly Outbreak Reports by Oregon Health Authority.
In this week’s report, Malheur County is still seeing significant active outbreaks, including in workplaces.
Two local facilities remain on the list for workplaces with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. At the top of the list is Snake River Correctional Institution, which has 554 total cases between staff and inmates, with the most recent onset listed as Dec. 4, and Walmart, which has 13 total cases with the most recent onset being Nov. 16.
While the prison remains closed to the public, the grocery store is not. As such, the newspaper reached out to Walmart’s corporate headquarters to find out what is being done to ensure members of the public are safe.
There are a host of specific steps being taken, including deep-cleaning and sanitization following guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, according to an email from Rebecca Thomason, senior manager of corporate communications.
Employees go through health screenings and temperature checks at the beginning of their shifts, and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more or who answers yes to the COVID-19 screening questionnaire, is asked to return home until symptoms subside or they go through necessary COVID-19 protocols, she wrote. Additionally, any employees who are in contact with someone outside the store who tests positive, are asked to quarantine.
Both employees and customers are required to wear masks, Thomason says.
“During this challenging time we’re working to balance health and safety concerns while still meeting the needs and expectations of our customers and associates,” she wrote. “We’ve seen a positive response to the measures we’ve taken and are pleased that the vast majority of the 150 million customers who visit us each week are wearing masks. If a customer doesn’t want to wear a face covering, our Health Ambassadors notify a member of management, who will talk to the customer and try to find a solution.”
Other measures being taken are signs posted throughout the store regarding wearing masks, plexiglass barriers at checkout lanes and pharmacy areas, floor decals that show how far 6-feet apart is, and limiting capacity to 20% “or lower if mandated by a local government.”
Grocery stores are listed as among the places in Malheur County that must reduce capacity to 50% at this time due to the county being in the highest-risk category for COVID spread.
While customers could do online grocery pickup since before the pandemic, Thomason says in the past eight months, “we’ve seen a significant increase in customers” shopping that way, thereby reducing the number of inshore shoppers.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, weekly cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have set new highs for the third consecutive week, with hospitalizations increasing 24% over the last week. Additionally, people aged 20 to 49 comprise the majority of cases at 55%, while people 70 and older have accounted for the majority of deaths at 76%.
During the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, there were 8.1% positive tests of the 170,964 tests administered.
New reporting format
Last week, OHA introduced new changes to the weekly report format. The most significant change is a separate report listing all active and resolved outbreaks in Oregon. This will be an ongoing format.
The second change centers around the reporting of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. This will no longer be contained in the COVID-19 weekly report but will be available online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.