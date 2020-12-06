ONTARIO
There has been a rapid decline in active COVID-19 cases at Snake River Correctional Institution over the past month, with no active case among inmates and nine among staff as of Friday. Since the first positive case was reported at the facility managed by the Oregon Department of Corrections on June 23, there have been a total of 463 inmates and 194 staff, according to an email from Amber Campbell, public information officer at the SRCI.
The prison is still under a Tier 4 status, meaning the entire facility is closed to visitors, volunteers and the majority of contract employees. The last extension of that status was through Dec. 15, due to positive cases among staff, according to Campbell.
Measures that continue to reduce the spread of the virus, include daily symptom screening with temperature checks for inmates; symptom screening and temperature checks for employees when they arrive at work, as well as requiring them to wash their hands, according to the email.
Inside the facility, surface areas, door handles and common areas are being cleaned with a sanitizing cleaning solution frequently.
Additionally, anyone who enters the property “is required to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor work setting or other indoor premises regardless of distance from others,” reads the email. The only exception is if they are in an individual office not shared by anyone else or if they are actively eating or drinking (provided 6 feet of distance can be maintained between themselves and others).
“Wearing masks is mandatory at all times in health services areas, some work areas, and in food services areas,” Campbell said.
Additionally, movement of inmates throughout the prison continues to be limited.
While the Tier 4 status has continued, the dining rooms have been closed for in-person eating, and staff have been busy ensuring inmates keep receiving warm meals.
“SRCI Food Services staff have been working very hard to provide hot meals to the AICs,” reads Campbell’s email. “AICs go to the Dining Room within their Housing Unit cohort. They receive their meal on a disposable food tray and return to the Housing Unit to eat in their cell.”
The prison has been in a Tier 4 status since July 3. As such, visitations have been canceled, and programs have been canceled or cut back. At this time it is unclear when the lockdown will lift.
“All DOC prisons are closed to visitors, volunteers, and the majority of contract employees,” reads Campbell’s email. “Once it is safe to do so, we look forward to welcoming back visitors, volunteers, and contractors. We do not have a timeline for when that may occur.”
11 inmates at SRCI die with COVID
To date, 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI have died.
Of these, only two died in Oregon, and there names were not available. The names of those who died in Idaho while being treated at a Boise medical facility were provided along with their cause of death.
A list follows:
• Aug. 17, name unknown, COVID-19
• Sept. 6: Barry L. Larsen, COVID-19 pneumonia complicating multiple co-morbidities;
• Sept. 22, name unknown, COVID-19
• Sept. 25: Richard R. Torres, Jr., COVID pneumonia complicating multiple co-morbidities;
• Sept. 27: Brian C. McCarvill, pending;
• Oct. 3: James Kempf, Acute on chronic congestive heartfailure;
• Oct. 4: Timothy R. McElroy, Epidural abscess of the spine due to right cephalic vein septic thrombophlebitis;
• Oct. 5: Donald Bennett, Adult respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19;
• Oct. 6: Gilberto Pedroso, Acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 pneumonia;
• Oct. 13: Wayne Denson, COVID-19 pneumonia; and
• Oct. 17: Michael Abeln, COVID-19 pneumonia.
An inmate at he Eastern Oregon Correctional Institutution between the ages of 50 and 60, who died Oct. 19 while being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital had tested positive for the virus. This marked the 16 inmate in Oregon DOC custody to die who tested positive for COVID-19.
