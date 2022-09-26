The Olvera family was among those who participated in a sign rally on Sept. 9 in Ontario. The rally was organized by members of Malheur County Prevention Coalition, in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Awareness week and month. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Jeannie Malek, Paula Olvera and Judi Trask; in the front row, from left, are Tori Franklin and her daughter Hadley, Isaiah Olvera and Jorge Olvera.
MALHEUR COUNTY — For the past two years, Malheur County Prevention Coalition has been hosting “Don’t Give Up” sign rallies during September, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Coalition members have been joined by members of Lifeways, Origins, the Juvenile Department, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, and Ontario City Councilor and School Board member Eddie Melendrez, along with other citizens to spread some positive messages of hope.
There is still time to participate in these feel-good events. Information follows about this week’s events.
On Tuesday, from 9 to 10 a.m, by the small park area next to M&W Market on the east end of Vale; this will be hosted by Jennifer Schaffer and the Malheur County Juvenile Department.
On Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the stoplight near the hospital, sponsored by Glenn Erhardt and the Supported Employment team at Lifeways.
On Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the stoplight near Walmart.
“This is the big one, we will be handing out Don’t Give Up signs and merchandise, come be part of the “feel good” fun,” reads an email from Paula Olvera at Lifeways.
There is still time to schedule another rally anywhere at all in Malheur County, family groups, church groups, youth groups, sports teams, or organizations-all are welcome to borrow the signs and host your own sign rally.
