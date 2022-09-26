Malheur County Prevention Coalition, Juvenile Department spread Signs of Hope

The Olvera family was among those who participated in a sign rally on Sept. 9 in Ontario. The rally was organized by members of Malheur County Prevention Coalition, in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Awareness week and month. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Jeannie Malek, Paula Olvera and Judi Trask; in the front row, from left, are Tori Franklin and her daughter Hadley, Isaiah Olvera and Jorge Olvera.

 Photo courtesy of Lindsay Wood

MALHEUR COUNTY — For the past two years, Malheur County Prevention Coalition has been hosting “Don’t Give Up” sign rallies during September, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Coalition members have been joined by members of Lifeways, Origins, the Juvenile Department, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, and Ontario City Councilor and School Board member Eddie Melendrez, along with other citizens to spread some positive messages of hope.

There is still time to participate in these feel-good events. Information follows about this week’s events.



