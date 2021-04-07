VALE
According to an amended order signed on Monday by Judge Lung Hung, for hearings at the Malheur County Circuit Court, the presiding judge may now determine which ones will be held in-person. However, the court will still take motions to change the mode of proceedings from in-person to remote and vice-versa, reads the amended order.
WebEx will be the tool used to appear remotely.
Other than jury trials which will be held in person unless otherwise designated, all hearings not specifically designated in the following categories will be held by telephone, with defendants and youths who are in custody or detention being able to continue to appear remotely even if a hearing designation is in-person.
Criminal proceedings: Motions to suppress and restitution hearings shall be held via WebEx. All other hearings from arraignment through sentencing, bench trials, post-judgment show-cause hearings and SAFE Court shall be held in person. Attorney may continue to appear in-person or by telephone for arraignments. Parties may continue to appear in-person or by telephone for trial calls.
Juvenile Dependency proceedings: All hearings from shelter through disposition, permanency hearings, and hearings on termination of parental rights shall be held in-person. Parties may continue to appear in-person or remotely for trial calls.
Juvenile delinquency proceedings: Motions to suppress and restitution hearings shall be held via WebEx. All other hearings from arraignment through disposition, detention hearings and all post-judgment show-cause hearings shall be in-person.
Domestic relations proceedings: Mediation orientation, immediate danger hearings, settlement conferences, trials on petition and modification and orders of assistance shall be held in-person. Contested temporary protective order of restraint hearings, contested status quo hearings, contested pendente lite orders and contempt proceedings shall be held via WebEx.
Protective orders proceedings (FAPA, Elderly Abuse, Sexual Protection, Extreme Risk, Emergency Protection, Stalking): All hearings shall be held in-person.
Civil commitment proceedings: All hearings shall be held in-person.
FED proceedings: Initial appearance shall be in-person. Trial shall be held via WebEx.
Small claims: Bench trials shall be held via WebEx.
Violations: Bench trials shall be held via WebEx.
All other civil case types not listed above: Bench trials shall be held via WebEx.
