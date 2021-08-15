ONTARIO — In line with guidance related to COVID-19 developed in 2020 by the U.S. Department of the Interior, firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management-Vale District, who had just returned from a wildfire, were getting tested for the virus on Wednesday morning outside the Malheur County Health Department.
“Wildland fire suppression by its very nature requires crew cohesion and physically close contact,” according to Wayne Monger, manager of the Vale District, in an email sent to the newspaper.
Due to fire personnel having to work in close proximity to each other, operations were adjusted by the DOI to meet the challenges created by the pandemic.
“The safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the highest priority for all wildland fire agencies,” Monger said.
He explained that since the pandemic, “critical COVID-19 guidance” was developed by the DOI for all of its employees. This includes use of personal protective equipment, hygiene practices, testing and quarantine procedures; and CARE Act funding to ensure isolation and other necessary logistics.
“These measures greatly reduced outside exposure to the virus and thus, decreased spread potential within fire ranks,” Monger said.
Weekly drive-thru testing comes back soon
The health department will go out and do mobile testing in some cases, such as when someone is unable to leave their home. But, no matter where the testing takes place, staff follow up by conducting case investigation.
“Everybody who tests, is also a case investigator,” Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon.
She sad her office is at capacity administering tests and conducting case investigations, with the plans to bring on two more case investigators soon, with an ad posting to close on Sunday.
“We’ve been averaging 15 to 20 people who show up each day [for testing],” Poe said, adding that they were trying to stick to a schedule.
As the numbers of people seeking to get tested for COVID-19 has been increasing, she said that Jose Felix, who oversees public health emergency preparation, has been working behind the scenes with Malheur County Sheriff’s Lt. Rich Harriman, who oversees the county’s emergency management. Their goal, Poe said, is to have weekly drive-thru tests going again soon, but final details haven’t emerged yet.
“We’re preparing for a huge wave of cases,” she said. “In talking to health-care providers, locally, they are really busy.”
Poe said the health department encourages people to call a provider for testing, but they can also reach out to Rite Aid, which offers drive-thru testing, or other places, such as Valley Family Health Clinics, Snake River Pediatrics, Walgreens and the health department, all of which offer same-day rapid tests.
One issue with the Rapid BinaxNow test by Abbott, Poe said, is that there are some false negatives. As such, she said, people who get the test, but are still symptomatic, are encouraged to get tested again.
“The tests are only picking up when you have the highest viral load,” Poe said, adding although it was not a perfect testing system, it was an effective one.
As far as setting up clinics to distribute COVID vaccines goes, Poe said right now they are only focusing on smaller ones, such as going to New Hope Day Shelter.
“For the most part, we don’t have masses of people who want to get a vaccine,” she said. “We have at least 1,000 doses sitting in the county right now.”
Incentivizing residents
To incentivize people to get vaccinated, Malheur County received $130,000 from the state. On top of the $10,000 winner from each county awarded by the state, the County Court allocated $25,000 to be doled out to 10 people in the $2,500 cash prizes.
Poe has not received notification of who won, however knows of one person who did and who wanted to share her reasons for getting vaccinated. That is Sharon Gardner, of Vale, and she shared her thoughts in a letter to Poe to be shared with the newspaper.
Gardner says for her getting vaccinated was “a win-win,” and that she had three reasons for doing so. The first of these, was that every year she gets a flu shot and doesn’t catch a cold. The second was that “The Bible says man is given three score and ten years. That is just when the warranty runs out. My old 1997 Oldsmobile’s warranty rant out years ago. But, with regular oil changes, liquid and lube care, it has continued to run beautifully and has many more years and miles in it. I am 81 years old, but I figure I have many more years and miles ahead of me. So getting the COVID shots was just good maintenance sense.”
Her third reason was to protect herself, friends, family and neighbors who she comes in contact with.
“I owe it to them to be as healthy as can be,” Gardner wrote.
The remaining $105,000 in incentive money was doled out to various places so they could in turn also provide incentives, Poe said. This includes all the locally owned and managed vaccine providers, the health department and Snake River and Treasure Valley pediatric centers. Other places that received incentive funds include Malheur Drug, Malheur Memorial Health, MediCap, Dr. Stark, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and Valley Family clinics, according to Poe.
For the health department’s part, they agree to sponsor any events, such as one coming up soon where EUVALCREE will host a vaccine clinic, and the health department will buy all the incentives that will be given away.
“We put the majority toward pediatric providers because we see as that is who needs the most vaccine over the next few months,” Poe said, with youth going back to school.
And while they have seen an increase in people ages 12 to 18 getting vaccinated, that age group also tends to drive up cases because they tend to be less vaccinated, she said.
“This is really about who’s unvaccinated,” Poe said. “Everyone who’s been really sick are all people who are unvaccinated. That is meaningful, as it is not meant to prevent all infection, it is meant to save lives and prevent disease.”
Currently, Malheur County’s over-80 population, which she said are the most vulnerable, is only at 59.7% vaccinated, and it hasn’t moved from that percentage in months.
“So that’s concerning, that’s part of the argument of why we need more [people to get vaccinated,” Poe said. “They are less likely to get infected and less likely to transmit the virus.”
What to know about antibody testing
There are only a couple of places locally that do antibody testing, including Snake River Pediatrics, however, Poe cautions people about getting antibody tests, unless they are doing it simply for curiosity. The reason: some people think having antibodies means they won’t get sick, and as such, won’t get vaccinated.
“While it won’t hurt to get tested, it can’t be used as a preventative,” she said. “It’s out there, but so many people believe they had it or did actually have it.”
When Poe gave blood recently for the American Red Cross, she said they conducted an antibody test.
“They could tell my antibodies looked like they were from a vaccine,” Poe said. She said the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control do not recommend antibody testing, adding that OHA states individuals who have had COVID before are twice as likely to get it again if they do not get vaccinated.
“Antibody testing can be positive following infection with COVID-19 or following vaccination. Antibody tests may also produce false-positive results. Antibody testing cannot diagnose COVID-19 infection,” states OHA on its website.
