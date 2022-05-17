VALE — According to early preliminary results, the members of Malheur County’s governing body will change in 2023.
The first round of totals for the Primary Election incumbent County Judge Dan Joyce (1217) surpassing Tom Vialpando (1032); however Jim Mendiola (944) upset incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge (353).
The commissioner race is a partisan race for a four-year seat, so only those who were registered as Republicans were able to vote for that seat. For this race, the Primary acts as a run-off, with the top vote-getter moving to the General Election in November.
The county judge is a 6-year seat and is a state filing. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the total vote, they do not have to go on to the General Election, but wouldn’t be sworn into office until the following January. Due to his age and Oregon term limits on the seat, the coming term will be the final term as a county judge for Joyce.
The first round of preliminary results shows 2,411 ballots cast. Of those, 1,408 were registered Republicans, 465 were registered Democrats and 538 where non-partisan voters, who were not eligible to cast votes for partisan races in the Primary.
In federal and state races, Malheur County Democrats picked Incumbent Ron Wyden for the U.S. Senator, Joe Yetter for Oregon's 2nd District U.S. Representative and Tina Kotek for governor, with Tobias Read a close second.
In those same races, Malheur County Republicans favored Jo Rae Perkins as U.S. Senator, Cliff Bentz for Oregon's 2nd District U.S. Representative; and Kerry McQuistin for governor.
Following are results of how Malhuer County voted in the Primary Election, not including results for Precinct Committee races.
DEM U.S. Senator Federal
Ron Wyden, 326
Brent Thompson, 38
William E. Barlow III 69
Write-in 15
DEM U.S. Rep., 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Adam Prine, 130
Joe Yetter, 233
Write-in 19
DEM Governor Statewide Partisan
Tobias Read, 132
John Sweeney, 17
Patrick E Starnes, 24
Dave W Stauffer, 7
Peter W Hall, 6
Genevieve Wilson H, 8
Keisha Lanell Merchant, 6
Michael Cross, 4
George L Carrillo, 31
Tina Kotek, 140
Michael Trimble, 9
Ifeanyichukwu C Diru, 0
Wilson R Bright, 6
Julian Bell, 11
David Beem, 6
Write-in, 23
DEM State Representative, 60th District House 60 (No Candidate Filed)
Write-in, 47
DEM County Commissioner, Position 1, Malheur (No Candidate Filed)
Write-in, 43
REP U.S. Senator Federal
Darin Harbick, 260
Sam Palmer, 312
Jo Rae Perkins, 325
Christopher C Christensen, 82
Ibra A Taher, 21
Robert M Fleming, 49
Jason Beebe, 196
REP U.S. Rep, 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Mark Cavener, 138
Katherine M Gallant, 57
Cliff S Bentz, 1,176
REP Governor Statewide Partisan
Amber R Richardson, 20
Bill Sizemore, 71
Stefan G Strek (Stregoi), 4
Nick Hess, 21
John G Preso, 0
Bud Pierce, 116
Stan Pulliam, 101
Kerry McQuisten, 398
Tim McCloud, 22
Brandon C Merritt, 20
Reed Christensen, 31
Jessica Gomez, 25
Marc Thielman, 49
Bob Tiernan, 106
Christine Draza, 295
Court Boice, 19
Bridget Barton, 21
Raymond Baldwin, 4
David A Burch, 5
Write-in, 13
REP State Representative, 60th District House District 60
Mark Owens, 1,213
Write-in, 6
REP County Commissioner, Position 1 Malheur
Donald W Hodge, 353
Jim Mendiola, 944
Write-in, 4
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries Statewide Nonpartisan
Christina E Stephenson, 474
Cheri Helt, 457
Chris Henry, 81
Robert Neuman, 149
Casey M Kulla, 384
Brent T Barker, 295
Aaron R Baca, 97
Write-in, 9
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6 Statewide Nonpartisan
Roger J DeHoog, 1,685
Write-in, 27
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3 Statewide Nonpartisan
Darleen Ortega, 953
Vance Day, 1,090
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5 Statewide Nonpartisan
Scott A Shorr, 1,697
Write-in, 20
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8 Statewide Nonpartisan
Ramón A Pagán, 1,649
Write-in 26
Judge of the Circuit Court, 9th District, Position 1 Circuit Court District 9
Erin Landis, 1,874
Write-in 20
District Attorney, Malheur County District Attorney, Malheur County
David M Goldthorpe, 1,848
Write-in, 24
County Judge, Malheur County County Judge, Malheur County
Daniel P Joyce, 1,217
Tom Vialpando, 1,032
Write-in, 11
23-65 City of Ontario Charter City of Ontario
Yes, 495
No, 327
23-66 City of Ontario Transient City of Ontario
Yes, 477
No, 362
