Malheur County Courthouse

Members of the Malheur County Court, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs, meet each Wednesday inside a room in the Malheur County Circuit Court building in Vale, pictured here.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — According to early preliminary results, the members of Malheur County’s governing body will change in 2023.

The first round of totals for the Primary Election incumbent County Judge Dan Joyce (1217) surpassing Tom Vialpando (1032); however Jim Mendiola (944) upset incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge (353).

The commissioner race is a partisan race for a four-year seat, so only those who were registered as Republicans were able to vote for that seat. For this race, the Primary acts as a run-off, with the top vote-getter moving to the General Election in November.

The county judge is a 6-year seat and is a state filing. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the total vote, they do not have to go on to the General Election, but wouldn’t be sworn into office until the following January. Due to his age and Oregon term limits on the seat, the coming term will be the final term as a county judge for Joyce.

The first round of preliminary results shows 2,411 ballots cast. Of those, 1,408 were registered Republicans, 465 were registered Democrats and 538 where non-partisan voters, who were not eligible to cast votes for partisan races in the Primary.

In federal and state races, Malheur County Democrats picked Incumbent Ron Wyden for the U.S. Senator, Joe Yetter for Oregon's 2nd District U.S. Representative and Tina Kotek for governor, with Tobias Read a close second.

In those same races, Malheur County Republicans favored Jo Rae Perkins as U.S. Senator, Cliff Bentz for Oregon's 2nd District U.S. Representative; and Kerry McQuistin for governor.

Following are results of how Malhuer County voted in the Primary Election, not including results for Precinct Committee races.

DEM U.S. Senator Federal

Ron Wyden, 326

Brent Thompson, 38

William E. Barlow III 69

Write-in 15

DEM U.S. Rep., 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Adam Prine, 130

Joe Yetter, 233

Write-in 19

DEM Governor Statewide Partisan

Tobias Read, 132

John Sweeney, 17

Patrick E Starnes, 24

Dave W Stauffer, 7

Peter W Hall, 6

Genevieve Wilson H, 8

Keisha Lanell Merchant, 6

Michael Cross, 4

George L Carrillo, 31

Tina Kotek, 140

Michael Trimble, 9

Ifeanyichukwu C Diru, 0

Wilson R Bright, 6

Julian Bell, 11

David Beem, 6

Write-in, 23

DEM State Representative, 60th District House 60 (No Candidate Filed)

Write-in, 47

DEM County Commissioner, Position 1, Malheur (No Candidate Filed)

Write-in, 43

REP U.S. Senator Federal

Darin Harbick, 260

Sam Palmer, 312

Jo Rae Perkins, 325

Christopher C Christensen, 82

Ibra A Taher, 21

Robert M Fleming, 49

Jason Beebe, 196

REP U.S. Rep, 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Mark Cavener, 138

Katherine M Gallant, 57

Cliff S Bentz, 1,176

REP Governor Statewide Partisan

Amber R Richardson, 20

Bill Sizemore, 71

Stefan G Strek (Stregoi), 4

Nick Hess, 21

John G Preso, 0

Bud Pierce, 116

Stan Pulliam, 101

Kerry McQuisten, 398

Tim McCloud, 22

Brandon C Merritt, 20

Reed Christensen, 31

Jessica Gomez, 25

Marc Thielman, 49

Bob Tiernan, 106

Christine Draza, 295

Court Boice, 19

Bridget Barton, 21

Raymond Baldwin, 4

David A Burch, 5

Write-in, 13

REP State Representative, 60th District House District 60

Mark Owens, 1,213

Write-in, 6

REP County Commissioner, Position 1 Malheur

Donald W Hodge, 353

Jim Mendiola, 944

Write-in, 4

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries Statewide Nonpartisan

Christina E Stephenson, 474

Cheri Helt, 457

Chris Henry, 81

Robert Neuman, 149

Casey M Kulla, 384

Brent T Barker, 295

Aaron R Baca, 97

Write-in, 9

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6 Statewide Nonpartisan

Roger J DeHoog, 1,685

Write-in, 27

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3 Statewide Nonpartisan

Darleen Ortega, 953

Vance Day, 1,090

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5 Statewide Nonpartisan

Scott A Shorr, 1,697

Write-in, 20

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8 Statewide Nonpartisan

Ramón A Pagán, 1,649

Write-in 26

Judge of the Circuit Court, 9th District, Position 1 Circuit Court District 9

Erin Landis, 1,874

Write-in 20

District Attorney, Malheur County District Attorney, Malheur County

David M Goldthorpe, 1,848

Write-in, 24

County Judge, Malheur County County Judge, Malheur County

Daniel P Joyce, 1,217

Tom Vialpando, 1,032

Write-in, 11

23-65 City of Ontario Charter City of Ontario

Yes, 495

No, 327

23-66 City of Ontario Transient City of Ontario

Yes, 477

No, 362



