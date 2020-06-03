Idaho election

June 2 was the last day to turn in ballots for the May 19 Idaho Primary Election

 Corey Evan | The Argus Observer

PAYETTE – Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the May 19 primary election in Idaho was conducted entirely by mail-in ballot. Voters in Idaho were able to submit their ballots by mail or in-person with their County Clerks until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

While results are still unofficial it looks like there was more distance between ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes cast for the Fruitland City Hall Bond, with the total yes votes falling short of the needed two-thirds majority to pass.

In a telephone interview this morning, Fruitland Mayor Brian Howell said although results are not official yet, the city will begin planning today to find alternatives to get the space the city needs to function.

“We’re gonna have to do something,” said Howell.

While Howell said he believed the pandemic was a factor, he said its impact overall was negligible as many businesses in town were deemed essential.

Howell said the city’s discussion of alternatives will appear on the June 8 City Council agenda.

Following are the unofficial results of Payette County’s Primary Election, which were made available late Tuesday.

U.S. Senator

• Jim Risch (R), 3,407

• Paulette Jordan (D), 498

• Jim Vandermaas (D), 66

Representative in Congress, First District

• Russ Fulcher (R), 2,847

• Nicholas Jones (R), 695

• Staniela Nikolova (D), 179

• Rudy Soto (D), 339

State Senator, Legislative District 9

• Abby Lee (R), 3,241

State Representative, District 9, Position A

• Ryan Kerby (R), 2,179

• Jim Smith (R), 1,398

State Representative, District 9, Position B

• Judy Boyle (R), 3,231

• Allen Schmid (D), 475

County Commissioner, First District

• Georgia Hanigan (R), 3,264

County Commissioner, Second District

• Marc Shigeta (R), 3,288

County Sheriff

• Andrew Creech (R), 3,334

Prosecuting Attorney

• Ross Pittman (R), 3,275

Precinct Committeeman and Voters’ Delegate to the Party’s County and District Conventions

• Howard E. Rynearson (R), 587

Justice of the Supreme Court

• Gregory W. Moeller, 3,865

• John R. Stegner, 3,836

Judge of the Court of Appeals

• Amanda K. Brailsford, 3,891

Bond measures:

Preliminary results showed the Fruitland CIty Hall bond failing with 59% of the vote. A total of 1,064 votes were cast in the city.

• Yes, 638

• No, 426

