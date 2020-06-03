WASHINGTON COUNTY — Following are the results Weiser turned in. Over 3,000 ballots were cast in total in Washington County, with 1,215 being cast in Weiser
U.S. Senator
• Jim Risch (R), 797
• Paulette Jordan (D), 179
• Jim Vandermaas (D), 31
Representative in Congress, First District
• Russ Fulcher (R), 668
• Nicholas Jones (R), 186
• Staniela Nikolova (D), 46
• Rudy Soto (D), 146
State Senator, Legislative District 9
• Abby Lee (R), 796
State Representative, District 9, Position A
• Ryan Kerby (R), 623
• Jim Smith (R), 250
State Representative, District 9, Position B
• Judy Boyle (R), 711
• Allen Schmid (D), 180
County Commissioner, First District
• Lisa Collini (R), 324
• Lyndon Haines (R), 574
County Commissioner, Second District
• Nathan (Nate) Marvin(R), 784
County Sheriff
• Matthew Thomas (R), 822
Prosecuting Attorney
• Delton Walker (R), 778
Precinct Committeeman and Voters’ Delegate to the Party’s County and District Conventions
• Howard E. Rynearson (R),
Justice of the Supreme Court
• Gregory W. Moeller, 880
• John R. Stegner, 965
Judge of the Court of Appeals
• Amanda K. Brailsford, 980
The Weiser Hospital District bond got 53 percent of the vote countywide, needing a two-thirds vote to pass.
• Yes, 701
• No, 470
