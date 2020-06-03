WASHINGTON COUNTY — Following are the results Weiser turned in. Over 3,000 ballots were cast in total in Washington County, with 1,215 being cast in Weiser

U.S. Senator

• Jim Risch (R), 797

• Paulette Jordan (D), 179

• Jim Vandermaas (D), 31

Representative in Congress, First District

• Russ Fulcher (R), 668

• Nicholas Jones (R), 186

• Staniela Nikolova (D), 46

• Rudy Soto (D), 146

State Senator, Legislative District 9

• Abby Lee (R), 796

State Representative, District 9, Position A

• Ryan Kerby (R), 623

• Jim Smith (R), 250

State Representative, District 9, Position B

• Judy Boyle (R), 711

• Allen Schmid (D), 180

County Commissioner, First District

• Lisa Collini (R), 324

• Lyndon Haines (R), 574

County Commissioner, Second District

• Nathan (Nate) Marvin(R), 784

County Sheriff

• Matthew Thomas (R), 822

Prosecuting Attorney

• Delton Walker (R), 778

Precinct Committeeman and Voters’ Delegate to the Party’s County and District Conventions

• Howard E. Rynearson (R),

Justice of the Supreme Court

• Gregory W. Moeller, 880

• John R. Stegner, 965

Judge of the Court of Appeals

• Amanda K. Brailsford, 980

The Weiser Hospital District bond got 53 percent of the vote countywide, needing a two-thirds vote to pass.

• Yes, 701

• No, 470

