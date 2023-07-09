Praying for a way forward

The Treasure Valley Classical Academy campus, as pictured in July 2019. A rally is planned for Monday at 4:45 p.m., to pray for a way to carry out the academy's expansion plans as officials work toward becoming a K-12 charter school.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

FRUITLAND — In 2019, Treasure Valley Classical Academy opened on the former Fruitland High School campus, breathing new life into a building known as “Olde School.” Today, community members are praying for help moving officials’ vision of becoming a K-12 school forward.

A prayer gathering is planned for Monday afternoon outside of Fruitland City Hall. In a letter to the editor on Thursday, Kim Piotrowski of Marsing expressed her displeasure with the way the approval process for expansion of the academy is going.



