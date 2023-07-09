Praying for a way forward

The Treasure Valley Classical Academy campus, as pictured in July 2019. A rally is planned for Monday at 4:45 p.m., to pray for a way to carry out the academy's expansion plans as officials work toward becoming a K-12 charter school.
FRUITLAND — In 2019, Treasure Valley Classical Academy opened on the former Fruitland High School campus, breathing new life into a building known as “Olde School.” Today, community members are praying for help moving officials’ vision of becoming a K-12 school forward.
A prayer gathering is planned for Monday afternoon outside of Fruitland City Hall. In a letter to the editor on Thursday, Kim Piotrowski of Marsing expressed her displeasure with the way the approval process for expansion of the academy is going.
“Fruitland [Planning and Zoning Commission]’s recent actions will impact students directly and negatively. They [voted] down on a conditional use permit for TVCA's upper school grounds. This land was recommended by the city and we anticipated smooth sailing. So the unanimous ‘no’ vote was a shock. I’m standing up for TVCA students.”
Piotrowski relayed how plans took academy officials from planning to build an expansion of the campus for grades 9-12 on its existing campus acquired from Fruitland Electric, to acquiring the Sekady Capital Building on U.S. Highway 95 to relocate to. Thus far, all expansion plans have hit a brick wall with Planning & Zoning — including a plan to purchase a house neighboring the campus to expand parking as neighbors complained to city officials.
“I don’t understand the disagreement anyone would have with our school,” Piotrowski expressed. “And I really don’t understand the desire to snuff out a second educational option.”
Piotrowski added the most recent relocation plan was voted down by Planning & Zoning due to traffic challenges and a long-standing liquor license held by a nearby owner. She expressed that she suspects a “coordinated effort” top oppose the academy’s presence in Fruitland.
“There’s something personal here, and that’s a shame - because if they were truly confident they’d allow and even encourage TVCA to succeed or fail on its own merits. We hope supporters of school choice in Idaho will join us in prayer on July 10th at 4:45 in front of Fruitland City Hall. Speakers are not allowed at the council meeting, but supporting presence is!”
Comment requests to academy officials and to City Administrator Stuart Grimes were not returned before press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.