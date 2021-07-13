Prairie City residents find hidden bottle at park in Ontario

SALEM — The statewide Hidden Bottle Hunt celebrating the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s Bottle Bill was a great success, with Oregonians decoding clues and visiting parks throughout the state from July 7-11 to fine six commemorative, gold-colored bottles. As of Sunday, all bottles had been found. The lucky finders included:
• Zone 1A: Adair Fernee, of Portland, who is directing her $500 donation to Street Roots;
• Zone 1B: Liam, Trisha, and Ted Rutherford. of Stayton, who are directing their $500 donation to Stayton Young Life;
• Zone 2: Samantha Fieber, of Toledo, who is directing $300 to the Toledo Food Share Pantry and $200 to Toledo Jr/Sr High School Music Program;
• Zone 3: Caitlin Fernandez, of Medford, who is directing her $500 donation to the Central Point Elementary School PTA Program;
• Zone 4: Erin Pryor, of Bend, who is directing the donation to Street Dog Hero of Bend; and Zone 5: Jared and Kristen Howell, of Prairie City, who are directing their donation to Hope4Paws of Grant County.
”Congrats to the lucky finders! And thank you to everyone who participated – our volunteer clue writers, everyone who came out to look for a bottle, and everyone who followed the hunt on social media. We were very excited to see so many people, across the entire state, enjoying the special places the Bottle Bill helps protect while they hunted for bottles,” said Eric Chambers, external relations director for OBRC, the nonprofit cooperative that serves as the operational steward of the Bottle Bill.
