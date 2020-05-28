ONTARIO — People were coming from all over Eastern Oregon to Ontario to pick up personal protective equipment for farmworkers and agriculture producers and those supplies were going to a variety of remote locations Wednesday and today as part of the statewide distribution to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Ontario site for PPE distribution is at the Oregon Department of Agriculture Office. The supplies will be handed out until 3 p.m.
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s direction, about one million KN95 face masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer were made available at no cost to the agriculture community, according to a fact sheet from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
The Ontario distribution site covered Malheur, Harney, Grant, Baker, Union, Wallowa and Lake Counties. While the Ontario ODA office was the distribution site for the seven counties, supplies were taken for distribution as staff and people were available for such places as Basque, towards southern Malheur County and Fields in Harney County.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, 17,000 masks had been handed out, according to Casey Prentiss, with the Agriculture Department.
While the KN95 masks were distributed to slow the virus in the ag community, the literature said they are not approved for pesticide applications.
Andrea Cantu-Schomus, ODA spokeswoman, The Oregon National Guard delivered the shipments of masks and sanitizer around the state.
Other participating agencies are the Oregon Department Agriculture, Oregon State University Extension and Oregon Emergency Management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.