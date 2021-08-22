MALHEUR COUNTY — Although a guiding document has not yet been released regarding Oregon’s new requirement to have all school staff at K-12 schools be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 — or six weeks after it is fully approved by the FDA — there is concern regarding the timing of the news coinciding with the start of the new school year, with at least one local official who replied stating they may lose staff due to the mandate.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown added school staff, including teachers, administrators, support staff and volunteers to the growing list of workers in the state who she says must get vaccinated or find a new career. There will be exemptions, Brown says, for religious or medical reasons, but it is noteworthy that it is unknown yet what those will look like.
“We only have the same information that was shared [during Brown’s news conference on Thursday] — that a mandate was coming, but we’re not aware of what that will look like,” said Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride during a phone interview on Friday.
What is known is that it will be “basically for anybody who is working for or volunteering for the district,” she said.
McBride said she has received a couple of questions about what it might look like, and “we just don’t know until we receive more information.”
That is expected to come down from Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education, as have all rules related to operating public schools throughout the pandemic.
McBride has not had any of her staff personally contact her to tell her they may resign; however, said if someone did, she would urge them to at least wait on that decision until the guidance was released.
Mark Redmond, superintendent of Malheur Education Service District said they will also wait to proceed for the published rule, however, indicated there is potential some staff may leave and that a loss of staff at the beginning of the year would be tough.
“I do believe the ESD has the potential to lose staff due to this mandate,” he said in an email on Thursday. “However, if needed, the ESD will support each one of our employees on an individual basis, and meet them where they’re at, to help them navigate through this mandate. It’s my full intention to end the year with the same employees I started with.”
Furthermore, Redmond said hiring staff amidst a pandemic has been a challenge.
“Hiring right now is already extremely difficult, we are still seeking individuals to fill positions for the current year prior to this mandate,” he said.
Ontario School District public relations and communications coordinator Taryn Smith said as with most everyone else, “we are still digesting this new directive in real-time.”
Their focus will be on continuing to keep students in school buildings, full-time and in-person, she said, expressing thanks to staff, families and the community for patience as the district navigates “this ever-changing pandemic’s impacts on our students, our families, employees and community.”
“We remain com-mitted to the health and safety of our staff, students and our community and we will comply with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement, which legally requires all K-12 school district employees and volunteers to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Smith said.
Other workers in Oregon that Brown will require to be vaccinated for COVID-19, include health-care workers and state employees. Brown has gone on the record to say that state employees will not have the option to test over getting the vaccine.
Asked about the consequences of employees not getting vaccinated, Brown said she was allowing medical and religion exemptions as reason for not getting vaccinated, otherwise not getting vaccinated would mean termination. Because students under age 12 cannot be vaccinated, wearing of masks is what will protect them, she said.
When asked whether she was concerned that students age 13 and up might also be required to be vaccinated to go back to class, McBride said it wasn’t on her radar right now, adding that one of the state health officials outlined a process that was “pretty lengthy” in order to require vaccines for children.
