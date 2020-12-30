Postal headquarters ‘predicted a record holiday season’

ONTARIO
The COVID-19 pandemic has shaped many aspects of how people conduct their lives. This includes how the average consumer made their holiday purchases. The Argus reached out to Ernie Swanson, United States Postal Service media contact for Oregon, to find out more about this year’s seasonal surge and if it differed from previous years.
“Our headquarters predicted a record holiday season,” explained Swanson in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
Swanson said that he didn’t have the specific numbers for the amount of packages that passed through the USPS this season, nationally or for Oregon, to compare to previous years’ package totals.
Was this a record year?
“We’re confidently sure we did a have a record for parcels,” said Swanson.
He explained that in a normal year, the USPS sees a significant increase in the number of parcels being processed between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
The difference between this year and last, however, is that most shoppers have been encouraged to do their shopping online due to the pandemic.
