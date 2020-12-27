Post-survey, chamber leader talks to council about local business needs

ONTARIO
Those planning on tuning into the regularly scheduled meeting of Ontario City Council on Dec. 15 via livestream on the city’s Facebook page were not able to do so due to a software / hardware miscommunication with the city’s equipment.
Ontario Assistant City Manager Peter Hall was able to upload the video of the meeting to Facebook for streaming on Dec. 17.
Chamber update
John Breidenbach, CEO/president at Ontario Chamber of Commerce gave a presentation to the council regarding the state of local businesses in light of the on-going COVID-19 crisis and discuss the results of a survey conducted with some of these businesses.
Breidenbach opened by thanking Councilors Ramon Palomo and Marty Justus and Norm Crume for being so involved with the Chamber. He explained how Crume would call him after a council meeting to “kinda get a pulse” as to what’s going on in the local business community.
“During the last eight months of this pandemic and freezes and lockdowns and shutdowns and salons being shut down and bars being shut down and restaurants being shut down, our businesses in Ontario as you heard at your last city council meeting have really been suffering,” stated Breidenbach.
He said that despite all that has happened in relation to pandemic, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce kept its doors open and kept sending out emails about the various grants being offered. He said that he has had many businesses call him for more information as a result.
Survey says
In conjunction with Ontario city staff, the Chamber released an anonymous Google survey to local businesses that are also Chamber members.
Of the “roughly” 356 members of the Chamber, Breidenbach said that 73 respondents gave their input via the survey. The survey, after gathering the feedback from the 73 respondents, was sent out again for further information.
City Manager Adam Brown said the data that was ultimately used was comprised of the 73 respondents cut-off because respondent data that was obtained after the initial 73 participants “definitely looked like tampering” and the number of respondents “doubled really quick.”
“The pattern of responses just changed 180 degrees,” noted Brown.
As such, they decided not to use the data obtained after the initial 73.
Partnerships and propane
The city did make purchases for some equipment based on the responses, but did not specify whether it would be loaned or given to the establishments.
“I think the businesses that are suffering the most are restaurants and bars,” said Brown.
He went on to describe the reactions of the some of the business owners who gave positive, even “emotional” feedback when asked about the city’s idea to fund tents and space heaters for outdoor dining experiences.
“There was a lot of gratitude,” said Brown.
He said that 12 patio heaters had been ordered and seeing the response from business owners for that order, “We’ll be ordering another dozen.”
Brown also said that two tanks of propane will be provided initially to businesses to “get ‘em started.” He went to say that no more than two tanks should be stored at one time “because storage may become a hazard.”
