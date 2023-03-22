Post office parking stalls get time limit

A spot opens up briefly before another vehicle comes in on Monday afternoon in the parking stalls in front of the Ontario Post Office on Southwest Second Avenue. Following numerous complaints about people using the area for long-term parking, Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings has issued an executive order for a 30-minute limit.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Parking stalls outside Ontario’s Post Office will soon include a 30-minute time limit. The reason: vehicles parked for long periods of time are hindering customers from accessing the box lobby facility in a timely manner.

Those who don’t follow the rule can face potential fines or have their vehicle towed. The change is being implemented by the city manager. However, it is worth noting that the new rule won’t go into effect until signs are installed, which could be several weeks.



