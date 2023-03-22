Post office parking stalls get time limit

A spot opens up briefly before another vehicle comes in on Monday afternoon in the parking stalls in front of the Ontario Post Office on Southwest Second Avenue. Following numerous complaints about people using the area for long-term parking, Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings has issued an executive order for a 30-minute limit.
ONTARIO — Parking stalls outside Ontario’s Post Office will soon include a 30-minute time limit. The reason: vehicles parked for long periods of time are hindering customers from accessing the box lobby facility in a timely manner.
Those who don’t follow the rule can face potential fines or have their vehicle towed. The change is being implemented by the city manager. However, it is worth noting that the new rule won’t go into effect until signs are installed, which could be several weeks.
City Manager Dan Cummings established the details in Executive Order 2023-101, which he signed on March 17.
The rule establishes parking areas and time limits. While many post office patrons park along Southwest First Street and Southwest Second Avenue, the timed parking will only be for the seven diagonal stalls directly in front of the post office on the south side of Southwest Second Avenue.
Cummings said that parking along that road and downtown corridor has become so congested that patrons are not able to park in front of the post office.
“We have been getting many complaints about people using the parking stalls as long-term parking and many elderly and people with disabilities not being able to park and get their mail, so I established a 30-minute parking limit in front of the Post Office to help resolve the issue,” wrote Cummings in an email on Friday.
Of the seven stalls in front of the post office, one is dedicated for handicap parking.
“It is determined that it is in the best interest of the public,” reads the order.
