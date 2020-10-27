VALE
Four classes at Vale Elementary School have been impacted by positive cases of COVID-19 among individuals who have been in the building. This was announced on Sunday by Vale School District.
Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride did not disclose who the individuals who tested positive were, or their position in the school, but the positive results are affecting four classes that were in limited in-person instruction at the school. McBride said that families who have children in those classes were notified of the change on Sunday.
“Please be assured that we are working closely with the Malheur County Health Department to respond to this news and take steps to prioritize the health of our staff, students and community,” McBride wrote.
In Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report posted on Oct. 21 (with data up to Oct. 18) Vale Elementary School was listed as a school with “recently resolved COVID-19 Cases” after posting one positive case among staff/volunteers on Sept. 22.
Four Rivers Community School is also listed as “recently resolved” with four positive cases among staff/volunteers with a most recent onset date of Sept. 20.
Nyssa Elementary School reported three staff/volunteers and one student with a most recent onset of Oct. 5. Nyssa High School had four staff/volunteers and one students with a most recent onset of Sept. 30 and Nyssa Middle School had four staff/volunteers and no students with a most recent onset date of Sept 30.
“The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are by staying home when ill, wearing face coverings, physical distancing, and practicing good health hygiene habits,” McBride wrote. “Be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid contact with people who have signs of illness.”
