ONTARIO — A band from Portland, Hi I’m CJ, will be entertaining those who go to the Ontario Saturday Market this week.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day and is located at Moore Park in downtown Ontario.

The band will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with breaks, as needed, then will be at Mackey’s at 8 p.m.

