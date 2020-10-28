ONTARIO
COVID-19 might be changing the way that the community does things, and how Halloween happens this year is not going to be an exception. In response to the changing face of the holiday, Four Rivers Cultural Center is encouraging the community to grab a mask, social distance and join staff who will be bringing tricks and treats to Nyssa and Ontario with its Halloween Pop-Up Parade.
The three-day long event kicked off in Vale on Tuesday night and ran from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Day two, the parade will pop up in Nyssa where staff will be handing out “parade favors” which includes a mask, hand sanitizer, candy and pamphlets on how to stay safe in the midst of the pandemic.
The pop-up parade in Nyssa starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. The following night, the parade moves to Ontario, where festivities begin at 4 p.m.
For a full map and list of locations, visit Four Rivers Cultural Center’s website.
