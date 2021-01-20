Pool renovation presentation makes a splash

ONTARIO
When the Ontario Recreation District Board voted to approve a plan to renovate the Ontario Aquatic Center, a long-standing structure in the city of Ontario, community support was not far behind as evidenced at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Ontario City Council.
Peggy Hawkins, resident of Fruitland, provided testimony in support of reopening Ontario’s pool. She said that she has fond memories of spending time there and touted the exercise benefits of swimming.
Another local area resident who extended his support of the project was local business owner, Bob Kemble, who spoke to the council via the Zoom meeting platform.
Both public comments were provided prior to the presentation.
Ontario Recreation District Executive Director, Andrew Maeda, was on hand to discuss more about what the pool means to the community and what some of the logistics are in making this project happen.
Maeda said that when the Aquatic Center was first built, “the future costs weren’t known” and “weren’t able to be seen at the time.” He said that not being able to anticipate those challenges and expenses is one of the reasons why the city has struggled to maintain the facility.
Maeda said that it was suggested that an outdoor pool option is what the district should pursue.
He said that the total cost of the project is estimated to be $3.125 million, saying that this is a “rough estimate.”
Maeda said that $300,000 of the Recreation District’s annual budget will be allocated each year toward the project.
Council President Freddy Rodriguez asked Maeda about options for “at risk youth” and those with low incomes, to which Maeda said that there will be a “youth scholarship fund” that will be available to ensure everyone has a chance to use the pool.
Councilor Ken Hart, who said that money “is cheap right now,” suggested that the district consider taking on debt as a way to rebuild the facility.
Maeda said that that option is one that has been considered and will be taken into greater consideration as the project nears completion.
He said that he would be reaching out to the cities of Fruitland and Nyssa for possible fund contributions with the option of those cities’ residents getting the “in district rate” when they use the pool facility.
Maeda emphasized that opening the facility again and not being able to maintain it, leading to another closure, “would be worse.”
