Political candidate removes sign after learning they are disallowed in public spaces

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — A political candidate’s sign disappeared from a public park on Thursday afternoon, after the candidate discovered that city and state rules disallow political signs in public spaces, including public rights-of-way.

After a citizen pointed out that a sign for Torie Ramirez, candidate for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, was in the right-of-way at Laxon Rotary Park, the newspaper reached out to her for comment.



