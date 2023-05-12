Political candidate removes sign after learning they are disallowed in public spaces

Torie Ramirez, who is running for a seat on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, removed her sign from Laxson Rotary Park on Thursday afternoon, after learning such signs are disallowed in public places, which includes rights-of-way on state highways.
After a citizen pointed out that a sign for Torie Ramirez, candidate for Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, was in the right-of-way at Laxon Rotary Park, the newspaper reached out to her for comment.
She returned the call and said was not aware of the rules regarding public property, but had since talked to City Manager Dan Cummings, who confirmed that was the rule.
“I will take them off tonight. My bad on that,” Ramirez said, noting that she was out of town at the moment, but had since confirmed the rule with the city manager. “I did not know. I will get it removed.”
Political candidates do not get provided a list of rules, even about political signs, when they turn in their campaign materials at the County Clerk’s office.
However, Malheur County’s election information webpage, https://bit.ly/MC_elex, points out where to find them under a bolded section titled ‘Campaigning & Signage.’ There, a person can find links to state and county rules for candidates.
As far as political signs in public spaces goes, Title 6, Chapter 7 of Malheur County Code prohibits them. In Ontario, the rule exits in municipal code for planning and zoning, in 10-A-57-118 Chapter 14.
Public spaces also include rights-of-way on state highways, according to Oregon Department of Transportation. Locally, such roads include Oregon Route 201, commonly known as Yturri Beltline, and Highways 20 and 26. The state regularly releases information about those rules, including a bulletin issued in September of 2022 as the General Election was drawing near.
“Improperly placed signs can distract drivers and block road safety messages,” it states. “Wrongly placed signs will be taken down and held at a nearby ODOT district maintenance office for 30 days.”
It goes on to explain that the width of state rights-of-way are variable depending on location and that it is up to those campaigning to ensure their signs are not on public property. Along those public rights-of-way, signs are prohibited on trees, utility poles, fence posts, natural features or within view of a designated scenic area.
