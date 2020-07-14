FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

On July 7, 2020, the Department took a runaway report on Enrique “Ricky” Daniel Miranda, 15. Enrique was last seen on June 30, 2020 in the 2— block of Crimson Circle South in Fruitland, Idaho.

“We do not have a clothing description and it is not believed that Enrique has a cellphone or money,” said Detective Juanita Toll.

Detective Scot Crimin said there have been leads as to who he may have been with, but said those cannot be disclosed except to say Enrique may have been with family at the time. It is presently unknown if he is in immediate danger.

Enrique has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “LiL Chuco,” and police describe his as Hispanic with a medium build and brown eyes.

Toll asks that anybody with information concerning Enrique contact either their local police department or the Fruitland Police Department at (208) 452-3000 or (208) 452-3110.

