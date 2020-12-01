HALFWAY

On Nov. 28, an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Trooper responded to the report of a bull elk that had been shot and left to waste.

The elk was located on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management in the Pine Creek Unit near Halfway.

Troopers believe that the elk was killed sometime between daylight and 1:30 p.m. the day it was discovered.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at (800) 442-2068 and leave information for Sgt. Isaac Cyr.

Tippers can remain anonymous by contacting the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at (800) 452-7888, OSP (mobile) or TIP@state.or.us.

Tags

Load comments