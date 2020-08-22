Police investigating Friday shooting in Ontario

ONTARIO
Local authorities are investigating a shooting which took place in Ontario on Friday, sending one local man to the hospital.
According to Lieutenant Jason Cooper, Ontario Police arrived at 11 a.m. to a residence at the 400 block of NW 9th Street in Ontario. At the scene was an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The man, whose name is not being disclosed due to the on-going investigation, was treated by emergency medical staff before being taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
There was no arrest made as the suspect involved in the altercation had fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving, Cooper said. There is no motive to the incident identified yet.
Ontario Police Department was assisted by Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Police’s Forensic Crime Lab and Nyssa Police Department.
