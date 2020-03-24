NEW PLYMOUTH — Idaho State Police are looking into a death that took place at a construction site in New Plymouth.

On Tuesday morning, Samuel McMillen, 28, of Ontario, was operating a 1995 Mack dump truck when he struck Rayden Dodson, 62, of Ontario, who was performing maintenance near the rear of the vehicle. Dodson died from his injuries at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

