ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council approved the purchase of 24 new ballistic trauma plates for the Ontario Police Department during its Thursday night work session.
Police Chief Steven Romero brought Resolution 2020-122 before the Council asking them to approve this expenditure as the vests that the police department currently use are not “rifle rated.” He further explained this meant that these vests are not made to withstand a rifle round.
“The threat of rifle rounds is real,” stated Romero.
He said that the ballistic trauma plates being requested can “stop most rifle rounds” and cost $366 apiece for a total cost of $8,790 for 24 plates. Romero said that this expenditure is already budgeted for and will come from the Reserve Fund.
The plate purchase was in fact moved up from when they were actually budgeted for in 2020-21, according to an email from Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott on Friday afternoon.
“However, the resolution approved last night allowed the plates to be purchased in 19-20,” stated Ott.
City Manager Adam Brown in an email on Friday afternoon provided more insight into the City Council’s approval of the expenditure ahead of the fiscal year it was budgeted for.
“We just couldn’t see waiting on something so critical when it is coming from a fund where the money already exists. We would hate for something to happen in that two month time-frame, when it all came down to a matter of when the fiscal year begins. We are grateful that the City Council shared that priority,” said Brown.
Councilor Marty Justus made a motion to approve the resolution, which was approved unanimously.
In November of 2019, the council OK’d using nearly $7,750 from the contingency Reserve Fund to add two ballistic shields per Romero’s request. At that time, Romero told the council that OPD did not have any heavy duty protective shielding equipments.
