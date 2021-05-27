Police find meth, invasive snails after high-speed chase

ONTARIO
A woman from Utah was arrested on several charges Wednesday evening, following a high-speed chase, which resulted in police confiscating methamphetamine and snails.
According to a brief on the situation provided from Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, Anastasia Dickey, 33, of Utah was initially pulled over in Fruitland. When police asked her to get out of the vehicle for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, she fled the scene instead. Police say Dickey left Fruitland and headed west on Interstate 84, reaching speeds of 92 miles per hour. She turned off at exit 374, going toward Loves, then onto Washington Avenue and North Oregon Street, slowing down in the city, where Ontario Police Department took over the pursuit.
In the city, Dickey’s speed ranged 30 to 55 mph, appearing to get turned around in some areas of town, where she would circle and area, then travel back and forth between the southwest and northwest side of town, according to the brief. Police say vehicle and pedestrian traffic was minimal until the area of Oregon Street, and officers were able to successfully deploy spikes, but that didn’t stop her.
Dickey turned down Southwest First Street and behind the CO-OP fertilizer plant, where she got high-centered on the railroad tracks, reads the brief.
At this point, police contacted Union Pacific to stop trains, even though she was on a side line.
Police allegedly found “a small amount of meth and in plain view, several snails.”
Dickey was lodged in jail on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of meth over 2 grams, criminal trespass in the first degree and DUI.
Anastasia Dickey, 33, of Utah, was arraigned today on all charges but the DUI.
Currently, there are no charges for the snails, as it is more of an administrative rule that governs those, confirmed Malheur County David Goldthorpe, in a phone call this afternoon.
‘Folks involved deserve a little bit of kudos’
According to the police brief, “transporting snails into the State of Oregon from Utah is illegal,” according to Oregon Administrative Rules established in 1983.
Romero said “fish and wildlife folks were notified,” but that he was not sure where the snails were being housed for the time being.
Initially, the newspaper sought out information from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Philip Milburn.
However, after researching the information further, he stated it was Oregon State Police fish and wildlife troopers who were involved, but he found out they had talked to someone at Oregon Department of Agriculture, and provided contact information.
He did commend the work by law enforcement officials on identifying the snails.
“I will say, from our perspective, regardless, the folks involved deserve a little bit of kudos in recognizing that, ‘Hey these might be something prohibited.’ and getting it sorted out,” Milburn said.
‘Lots of snails we don’t want to come to Oregon’Specifically, the confiscated snails were European brown garden snails, according to Josh Vlach, entimologist with ODA, who was the person that verified for law enforcement officials that the photos they sent him were indeed the invasive species they thought it was. He also helped them with providing the regulations pertained to the snails, adding that officers “didn’t want to seize these snails without knowing the rules and that they were justified in doing so.
Vlach, who has worked with ODA for about 17 years, said this was the first time he’d ever had law enforcement call regarding invasive species.
The European brown garden snail is primarily used for food for escargo, Vlach said.
However, he said, the primary reason people keep them is because they are “big and voracious eaters of plants and kind of just about anything.” He said they are well-established in California and are a garden and crop pest, particularly for orange orchards, where they climb up trees and eat holes in oranges.
Furthermore, Vlach said the snails have a “Mediterranean behavior” during hot temperatures, in which they “climb up on thins and seal the opening of the shell, then poop on the house thereby gluing themselves to the side of the house.”
But it’s not just European browns that are unwanted.
“There are lots of snails we don’t want to come to Oregon,” he said.
This includes regional snails, such as the dime-size eastern Heath snail, which have a similar climbing behavior on agricultural crops, where they “glue” themselves to the top of the stalks before harvest, and become a contaminant.
“Smashed up snails mixed up with seed isn’t desirable,” Vlach said.
Regulating snails in Oregon to protect agriculture, according to Vlach, prohibits heliculture, or the raising, maintaining, selling, shipping or holding of “live exotic phytophagous snails,” commonly known as plant-eating snails.
‘The white list’
Oregon has an approved invertabrate list, Vlach says, which is the opposite of what most states do. Typically states have a list of prohibited species. However, in Oregon when they were attempting to develop the list, it was too big.
As a result, the list is “a white list, if you will, or an approved list of species that are allowed in Oregon.” People can seek permission to bring in anything not on that list.
“Actually, it works quite well,” Vlach said of the list.
Not approved are critters, such as ants, pets, snails, crayfish, tarantulas and scorpions, he said.
“We try to keep things out that could establish here and damage agriculture and forest.
Should you alert ODA if they find such a snail?
As far as the European brown garden snail goes, “it’s a weird situation,” Vlach says, adding that the snails already are established in some urban areas of the state or around campgrounds and houses near the coast. As such, the rule applies to incoming snails, such as those in shipments. Typically, a company is given the option of either sending the merchandise back to its origin or treating it to get rid of snails.
“It’s kind of the same thing with this [situation]: Either store the snails or send them back,” he said. “We don’t want them in ag areas, where they become another pest.
Vlach said he was unaware of the OAR rule that dealt with transport of wildlife, but said that officers did correctly identify them.
“It’s pretty easy,” he said. “There’s nothing in this region that looks like that.”
