NEW MEADOWS — Early Saturday morning, officers from Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the Valley County Sheriff's Office and the McCall Police Department arrested Williams "Bill" Pearle James near his parent's home in New Meadows.
Law enforcement agencies worked together to locate James, who is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Adams County Deputies. The deputies were responding to a call for assistance from James' family after he violated a protection order. James also shot at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer, who was in the area and stopped to assist the deputies.
"The mission of the Idaho State Police, like many of the agencies here is safety, and we're all committed and working to keep people safe,” Captain Matt Sly, with the Idaho State Police, said in a news release. “We are grateful for all the officers who responded and that we were able to take James into custody today. Now the people in New Meadows can feel safe in their homes, knowing Mr. James won't continue to be a threat."
ISP credits the successful apprehension of James to the continued and extensive cooperation between many agencies. ISP troopers, as well as personnel and equipment from several local, state, and federal agencies, have been in the area since Monday. Agencies involved included: Idaho State Police, Owyhee County Sheriff, Canyon County Sheriff, Meridian Police Dept., Valley County Sheriff, McCall Police Dept. Washington County Sheriff, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the U.S/ Forest Service, and the U.S. Marshall's Office.
“We are grateful for all the agencies who assisted this week. Due to his actions, Mr. James posed a threat to the public, and it was important to arrest him as soon as possible before he had a chance to hurt anyone. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the assistance of several other agencies and working together we made this happen,” saidSly.
James was arrested without incident and transported to the Adams County Jail.
