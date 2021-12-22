Nyssa Police Cpl. Noah Webster wraps presents with his daughters, from left, Charlotte and Addie, during a gift-wrapping event at Nyssa City Hall on Dec. 21. Presents will go to local children in need.
On Tuesday night, members of the Nyssa Police Department were joined by their families and Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret as they wrapped gifts for local children in need. The wrap party was held at Nyssa City Hall.
Nyssa Police Sgt. Greg Armenta said this is the second year that the police department has done this, with the first year happening due to the cancellation of an event in which multiple law enforcement agencies participate.
That event, Shop with a Cop, was canceled in 2020, due to COVID-19. However, Armenta said the department still wanted to help “families going through a hard time.”
Although the department was able to participate in the annual Shop with a Cop event this year in which they get to take local children shopping for presents for themselves and their families, it was also able to fundraise $1,500 outside of that event to purchase gifts for children ages 5 to 16-plus.
Armenta said that the department keeps an eye out for families throughout the year “who need help.”
Wives of the seven full-time and six reserve police officers in the department put together a list of 23 youth that identified as being in need and did the shopping.
After purchasing presents, Armenta said there was $400 left. The department will use those remaining funds to help local residents pay a water bill or help them buy a bag of groceries.
Nyssa Police plan to deliver the gifts to the kids’ homes on Dec. 23.
