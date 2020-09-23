ONTARIO — At 9:30 a.m. today, the Ontario Police Department responded to the scene of an accident where a motorist struck a 17-year-old Ontario girl who was riding a scooter. The accident occurred at the intersection of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Ninth Street.
“[The] minor was cited for traffic violation (failure to obey a traffic control device) which was the primary collision factor,” wrote Police Chief Steven Romero in an email this afternoon. “There were no other associated factors involved and was an unfortunate incident …”
The teen was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario with only minor injuries.
Romero noted that this accident highlights why non-motorists need to exercise caution on public roads.
“Great reminder of the risk associated with electric scooters on the roadways.”
