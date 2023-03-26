ONTARIO — For the first time since the two cities embarked in an international sisterhood 50 years ago, exchange students from Osakasayama, Japan, got to meet an Ontario Police Chief who also is Japanese. Ontario Chief Michael Iwai was born in Japan and lived there the first three years of his life before immigrating to the United States. He explained this, as well as a bit of his family history and how he wound up in Ontario, to the students on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario City Hall was one of the many stops made during the students’ two-week sojourn to the United States, which ends Sunday morning when they fly out of Boise Airport.



Tags

Load comments