Japanese student Shuka Okuno watches as Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai puts his vest on Ryuma Toya, also from Japan, during a visit to Ontario City Hall on Wednesday. Toya’s father is a police officer in Japan, but Toya does not plan to go into law enforcement.
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai pauses for a photo with exchange students from Osakasayama, Japan, on March 22. The students, from left, are Marie Nishino, Izumi Nakayama, Shuka Okuno. Not pictured is Riko Yamanaka.
Izumi Nakayama and Ryuma Toya pause for a photo while donning full turnout gear in the Ontario Fire Hall. They briefly wore it, discovering that the equipment weighed 85 to 100 pounds, nearly doubling their body’s respective weight.
Sister City students sit at the dais with Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden, who let them take turns hitting the gavel to see how it is handled. The person who established the Sister City program in Osakasayama, Japan, also was a mayor.
ONTARIO — For the first time since the two cities embarked in an international sisterhood 50 years ago, exchange students from Osakasayama, Japan, got to meet an Ontario Police Chief who also is Japanese. Ontario Chief Michael Iwai was born in Japan and lived there the first three years of his life before immigrating to the United States. He explained this, as well as a bit of his family history and how he wound up in Ontario, to the students on Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario City Hall was one of the many stops made during the students’ two-week sojourn to the United States, which ends Sunday morning when they fly out of Boise Airport.
When they were introduced to the chief and Ryuma Toya heard his last name, he perked up, asking the translator whether they could learn more about it. Iwai obliged.
The chief mentioned how when he was growing up, things were “a little different” than they are now in the United States. Among this, assimilation, which he said was very important to his parents, and particularly to his mother. As such, when his mother would talk to Iwai and his siblings in Japanese, they would have to speak back in English.
He told them how that heritage still plays out in his own family.
This includes in the names of his children, such as his youngest, Akai, which he confirmed means “red.” And also, how his grandson calls him “Ojii,” for “ojiisan,” which is grandfather in Japanese.
“I love that,” he said, adding that he has another grandchild on the way.
Toya’s sister, Mako, was among those who visited five years ago. Their father is a police officer in Japan. Upon learning this, Iwai asked Toya if he was interested in becoming a police officer. Toya told him no. He said his father told him he didn’t want him to go into police work because it was too hard. Instead, Toya is studying anatomy to become a medical technician.
Iwai said of his three children, his oldest two are not interested in going into law enforcement, but noted how his youngest was the first to ask for a police uniform vest. He explained how Akai helped him when he worked for Oregon State Police, and smiled fondly when saying how when he is at the office with him now, Akai is the “deputy chief” of Ontario Police Department. He then said the department doesn’t technically have a deputy chief, but that his son likes to assist him so much in the office, that he gets that title when he’s there.
Marie Nishino asked Iwai if it was hard to be a police chief here, too. His response: “very stressful.”
The students got to try on Iwai’s belt and vest, which is estimated to be about 30 pounds, with interpreter Akiko Rucker telling them to imagine running while wearing it.
Iwai also mentioned how when he first came to Ontario, Mike Iseri, who is on the Sister City Committee, was one of the first people to visit him and tell him all about the local Japanese heritage. Committee members Bob and Janet Komoto and host Jennifer Norris, who also were on the tour, spoke about how Iseri is truly an ambassador and historian when it comes to local Japanese heritage. Regarding that, Bob Komoto mentioned how at a Japanese garden in Brogan which honors Japanese-American influence on eastern Oregon farming, he recalled seen the last name, Iwai.
After their visit and tour with Iwai, the students got to see the Ontario Fire Department. That portion of the tour was led by Lt. Jared Gammage. He explained many aspects of the agency. This included how shifts worked, how various equipment including thermal heat sensors worked and how there were two agencies under one roof, with the color on the trucks indicated which agency it was for (white with red stripes is city; white with gold stripes is rural).
Students got to get up in a fire truck and check it out and also got to try on turnouts, which is the full gear that firefighters wear when they head into a fire. This includes special boots, pants, jacket, a fireproof hood to protect their face and neck from heat, a helmet and a backpack with an oxygen tank and portable thermal heat sensor. Altogether, the equipment weighed anywhere from 85 to 100 pounds, with the backpack alone weighing 60 pounds.
The weight of the pack was so heavy that when Izumi Nakayama tried it on, it pulled her backward, but she was surrounded by people who wouldn’t let her fall. It took her a moment to right herself and pause for some photos in the gear. When firemen put the backpack on Toya, he also struggled with the weight, but righted himself just in time to have a blade-saw handed to him to see how that extra weight would feel. He smiled, leaned back and hefted up the saw, moving it like he was using it, drawing laughter from the group.
It was later discovered that the equipment was just as heavy — if not more than — the small-statured students themselves.
During their visit, the students also got to see Mayor Deborah Folden and City Manager Dan Cummings, whom they met at a welcome reception. Additionally, they met Councilor Penny Bakefelt, some of the administrative staff, including Human Resources Manager Corinna Hysell and City Recorder Tori Barnett, along with the chief and members of the police and fire department.
While in the council chambers, the students sat at the dais surrounding Folden in her seat, who urged the students to take turns at gaveling in for their unofficial meeting. This was a significant moment for the group, as the father of the present mayor of Osakasayama, is the person who established the Sister City program in Japan in 1973.
Since then, about 700 Japanese citizens have visited Ontario and nearly 500 local residents have traveled to Osakasayama as part of the exchange program.
