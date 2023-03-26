Favorites

While at City Hall, we caught up with the students about their favorite experiences and food while visiting.

Ryuma Toya said he enjoyed fishing at Brownlee Reservoir. He said it was his first time fishing off a boat. He also liked stew and “thick steaks,” noting that in Japan they eat “thin sliced meat.” He got to try beef and elk, the latter of which his host family’s 11-year-old daughter harvested.

Marie Nishino said she enjoyed riding in the small fixed wing planes at Treasure Valley Community College and that her favorite foods are hamburger and whatever they ate at Mongolian Express.

Izumi Nakayama said she enjoyed going to the shooting range at the Vale Gun Club and that sandwiches were her favorite food.

Shuka Okuno said she enjoyed going to Treasure Valley Community College, where they got to try out flight simulators, and going roller skating. Hamburgers are her favorite food.

Riko Yamanaka was not at the tour at city hall.